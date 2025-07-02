ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Police Intensifies Anti-Naxal Operation In Palamu Zone

Palamu: The Jharkhand Police has intensified its anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand's Palamu zone. Special Small Action Teams have been formed comprising personnel from Jharkhand Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The officials have been deployed across the region to ensure swift action against Naxalites in any weather condition.

Each team would have 10 to 15 personnel to function effectively during the rainy season. These teams are on standby to launch operations at any time, in any weather, based on intelligence inputs.

Zonal Inspector General (IG) Sunil Bhaskar said, "The rainy season has arrived and the instructions have been issued to all the Superintendent of Police (SP) that the (anti-Naxal) campaign should not stop. The action team is ready and will take action upon receiving accurate information. Coordination has been made with CRPF, SSB and other forces. The police are constantly appealing to the Naxalites to surrender."

Palamu zone is strategically critical as it borders Latehar and Chhattisgarh, with Budhapahar, an area known for Naxalite activity also falling within its range. The region also shares a boundary with districts of Bihar.

Security forces are maintaining heightened surveillance on these border areas, particularly in corridors like Chakarbandha in Bihar to Budhapahar in Chhattisgarh.