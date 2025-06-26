ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Police Launch Drive Against Drugs

Ranchi: Jharkhand Police have intensified the drive against drug peddlers and suppliers across the state following fresh revelations coming to the fore after the arrest of Rubi Devi alias Bhabhiji of Sasaram. This is coupled with an awareness drive targeting rehabilitation of youth that have taken to substance abuse.

After being arrested in a case of supplying brown sugar, Bhabhiji allegedly revealed that her entire family was in the business of drugs and was constructing a lavish building with the drug money. Police sources disclosed that she resided close to the railway station in Sasaram and was supplying drugs to Ranchi.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Prakash Soy said, “She had surrendered in the court. She has spelt the names of many mafia members during her Police remand. We are trying to nab all of them.”

During its anti drug drive the cops are carrying out awareness campaigns not only on the roads but also in schools telling the youth how drugs destroy lives and how they can keep away from substance abuse.

On the other hand the Police have gone after the drug peddlers and suppliers in Ranchi, Chatra, Hazaribagh, Lohardaga, Palamu and other places.

Palamu is amongst the worst affected districts by this menace. The Police claim to have nabbed half a dozen drug traders in Chainpur and Medininagar areas of the district in the last one year. Those arrested have allegedly told the Police that their customers are mainly in the age group of 14 to 25 years which mainly include school and college going youth.

Information provided by the Police points to the arrest of 30 drug smugglers in the district since January 2024. The recoveries made from them include alcohol, opium, ganja (cannabis), spurious medicines and other intoxicants worth lakhs. The network of opium, ganja and heroin suppliers is spread over many states. The ganja network is mainly active in Odisha and heroin is linked to Sasaram in Bihar and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Some major recoveries were also made in Chatra on June 11 and 12 under an organized campaign led by Superintendent of Police Sumit Aggrawal. Sources said that 3.8 kg of brown sugar, 2.7 kg of opium and 1.01 kg of white powder besides cash were recovered during raids in Pathalgadda area. The recovered drugs are said to be worth more than Rs 10 crores. Four persons including a woman were arrested in the exercise.

Major campaigns were also carried out in Ranchi, Lohardaga and Hazaribagh in the last fortnight. In Hazaribagh, SP Anjani led the drive in which a major drug cartel was busted and drugs worth lakhs were recovered. Meanwhile Lohardaga SP Sadiq Ali Rizvi recovered a huge consignment of doda (poppy pods). A large amount of doda was recovered from Ranchi as well last week. The Police claim to have sent six drug smugglers behind bars.

On June 25, the Ranchi Police recovered 400 packets of brown sugar from the rental accommodation of Dinesh Kumar Ram and Shivam Kumar in Kashyap Vihar locality of Ashok Kunj. The two arrested accused have revealed the names of their three accomplices who are being tracked by the Police.

“It is a big social problem as children are getting addicted to drugs. We have destroyed poppy fields at several places and are going after the smugglers,” said Inspector General (IG) Palamu Sunil Bhaskar.