Jharkhand Police Investigate Local Businesses Funding Naxalites

The Palamu police request the public to inform them if they receive any message or phone call from Naxal organisations

Jharkhand Police Investigate Local Businesses Funding Naxalites
Palamu SP Rishma Rameshan (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 4, 2025 at 2:28 PM IST

Palamu: Police investigations have revealed that businesses of the Palamu region, small and big have been funding and reinforcing Naxalites and other criminal organisations. The police believe that this money is used by these organisations not only to strengthen themselves but to purchase weapons and explosives. The Palamu police say they have a plan of action worked out against those funding these organisations.

The police said they arrested five members of a new criminal group recently and discovered many documents leading back to Naxalite and other criminal institutions. These documents possess details tracing transactions between businessmen and these outlawed groups, say the police.

The police promise strict consequences to those assisting these groups either financially or otherwise. The police say that during investigations of such cases, there are multitudes who refuse to cooperate and aid the police, and consequences are assured to those as well.

"The police continue to campaign against Naxal organizations and criminals. It had been observed that Naxalites and criminal organisations demand money from contractors and even cloth shopkeepers. The police requests such businessmen to immediately inform the nearest police station," said Reeshma Rameshan, SP of Palamu.

The Palamu police request collaboration to help in the eventual stop of Naxal and other criminal activities. The police say they are prioritizing the halt of levy and extortion money to these institutions first so that they do not get the opportunity to strengthen themselves more.

