Jharkhand Police Get Down To Tackling New Challenge Of Drug Manufacturing And Smuggling

Ranchi: Officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Police are on high alert following information about manufacture and smuggling of brown sugar in some districts of Jharkhand, especially Ranchi, Khunti and Chatra. Chatra district in particular has emerged as a hotspot for the production and smuggling of brown sugar.

Ranchi, Khunti and Chatra have long been infamous for opium cultivation. While the authorities have been able to curb this to a great extent, the manufacturing of brown sugar has emerged as the new challenge.

The Police have received intelligence inputs about small brown sugar units set up in remote areas. This is not only promoting the drug business locally but strengthening the smuggling network in the neighboring states and Nepal.

The Police had earlier busted one such unit in Bundu. On June 12 a team led by Chatra Superintendent of Police (SP) Sumit Agarwal conducted a major operation in Pathalgada arresting three persons with Rs 68,18,050 in cash, 13.9 kg opium, 4.1 grams of brown sugar, 1 kg white powder, four bottles of acetyl chloride and an iron structure used for brown sugar manufacturing.

Sources disclosed that smugglers have been cultivating opium in inaccessible areas and dumping it at safe places. Now this opium is being converted into brown sugar and smuggled in small vehicles.

The sources added that the smugglers have adopted a new strategy of converting opium into powder form and then smuggling it. They are packaging brown sugar in small packets and transporting it to cities like Ranchi, Hazaribagh and Chatra alongside cities in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Nepal. This is less risky than transporting poppy seed pods in big trucks.

Investigations after various arrests from places like Jamshedpur, Tamar, Rania, Khunti, Ramgarh, Hazaribagh and Chatra have revealed that the network of opium and brown sugar smugglers of Jharkhand extends to Nepal and many other Indian states. This makes the state not only a centre of opium production but also a major transit and distribution hub.

Narcotics like heroin, brown sugar etc are made from chemical treatment while poppy husk and seed pods (doda) are its natural by-products. Jharkhand’s Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta claimed that the Police have initiated major action against opium cultivation this year which has been well acknowledged.

“However, the local manufacturing of brown sugar has presented a new challenge,” he said. Among the major interventions, opium and brown sugar worth more than Rs 10 crore has been recovered in Chatra this year while the process of confiscation of property of smugglers who have been jailed twice has also started. Chatra Police have identified a dozen such smugglers.

Meanwhile, awareness campaigns are being carried out against drug abuse in schools and colleges in Ranchi, Chatra and Khunti. Sources disclosed that the Police had registered 389 cases and arrested 393 accused till May this year. The contraband recoveries included 553.856 kg of ganja, 66.566 kg opium, 2.49 kg brown sugar, 9950.94 kg poppy husk and 7925 tablets worth Rs 20.44 crores. In addition to these 2301 bottles of syrups and 1100 injections were also recovered.

DGP Gupta said the Police are investigating the forward and backward linkages of the persons caught to tap the entire chain from production to distribution. This is leading to arrests of smugglers from other states as well.

“Opium cultivation is being monitored through satellite images and action is also being taken against the guilty Police station in-charges,” he said. He explained that the drug trade in Jharkhand operates at four levels starting with opium cultivation in districts like Chatra, Khunti, Ranchi, Hazaribagh and Latehar.

Then there is ganja being transported from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Nepal via Jharkhand. The state has been witnessing distribution of brown sugar in small packets in urban areas. It is also becoming a manufacturing hub of pharmaceutical drugs and narcotics such as brown sugar.

He claimed that recent actions like property seizures and awareness campaigns in Chatra are yielding positive results.

