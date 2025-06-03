ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Police Chief May Salary Denied Amid Centre-State Standoff Over Retirement

Ranchi: Jharkhand's Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta has not received his May salary, stemming from a standoff between the state and central governments regarding his retirement.

The Principal Accountant General's (AG) office in Ranchi stated that Gupta retired as of April 30, 2025, as per the office records, leading to a ‘zero pay-slip’ being issued and stalling his salary payment.

While the state government said Gupta will continue as the DGP for two more years, the Centre has been opposing the state government's appeal.

On April 22, the Union Home Ministry notified the state's Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari that Gupta would retire on April 30, a date the state government contests, claiming his service was extended. However, the Jharkhand government has declined to comply with the Centre's directive.