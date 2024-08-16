ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Police Caution Against Fake WhatsApp Account Of Godda DC

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 16, 2024, 5:45 PM IST

The police have said that no one should reply or respond to a fake WhatsApp account that has been created of Godda DC Zeeshan Qamar. The fake account has a Sri Lankan number raising suspicion that cyber fraudsters are operating it from outside India.

Jharkhand Police Caution Against Fake WhatsApp Account Of Godda DC
Godda DC Zeeshan Qamar, fake WhatsApp account (ETV Bharat Photo)

Godda (Jharkhand): A fake WhatsApp profile of Jharkhand's Godda deputy commissioner, Zeeshan Qamar, has been created for malicious intention, police said on Friday. On investigation it has been revealed that the fake account has links to Sri Lanka and police have asked people not to respond to the number.

During investigation, police found that the number of the fake WhatsApp account has '+94', which is the country code of Sri Lanka. This has raised suspicion that the cyber criminals have connections with Sri Lanka or the online fraud is being operated by fraudsters from the neighbouring country.

After the matter came to light, Godda DC Zeeshan Qamar alerted people through a message saying if they receive any call or message from "+94 784553672", they should immediately block the number. He has also asked people neither to respond to the number nor click on any given link.

Police have also told people to report if they come across any message from this account. "If someone demands money on WhatsApp in the name of Godda DC, be cautious. Avoid doing any kind of interaction with this number. Also, if you receive any suspicious message, inform the Deputy Commissioner's office and lodge a complaint with the police," an official said.

The Information and Public Relations Department, Godda has issued a message asking people to visit the official website of WhatsApp and report the fake account. Also, inform acquaintances and other people about this fake account so that they too can become cautious, the department stated.

A few days ago a fake Facebook ID was created in the name of Godda DC, Zeeshan Qamar and messages were sent to people from this account. Now, a fake WhatsApp account has been created in his name.

Earlier, similar fake WhatsApp accounts were created in the names of Hazaribagh DC Nancy Sahay and Dhanbad DC Madhavi Mishra. Following which, administration had appealed to the people to be cautious so that no one falls prey to any cyber fraud.

Read more

Charged for creating fake WhatsApp account of Patna HC CJ, SC denies anticipatory bail to IPS officer

Godda (Jharkhand): A fake WhatsApp profile of Jharkhand's Godda deputy commissioner, Zeeshan Qamar, has been created for malicious intention, police said on Friday. On investigation it has been revealed that the fake account has links to Sri Lanka and police have asked people not to respond to the number.

During investigation, police found that the number of the fake WhatsApp account has '+94', which is the country code of Sri Lanka. This has raised suspicion that the cyber criminals have connections with Sri Lanka or the online fraud is being operated by fraudsters from the neighbouring country.

After the matter came to light, Godda DC Zeeshan Qamar alerted people through a message saying if they receive any call or message from "+94 784553672", they should immediately block the number. He has also asked people neither to respond to the number nor click on any given link.

Police have also told people to report if they come across any message from this account. "If someone demands money on WhatsApp in the name of Godda DC, be cautious. Avoid doing any kind of interaction with this number. Also, if you receive any suspicious message, inform the Deputy Commissioner's office and lodge a complaint with the police," an official said.

The Information and Public Relations Department, Godda has issued a message asking people to visit the official website of WhatsApp and report the fake account. Also, inform acquaintances and other people about this fake account so that they too can become cautious, the department stated.

A few days ago a fake Facebook ID was created in the name of Godda DC, Zeeshan Qamar and messages were sent to people from this account. Now, a fake WhatsApp account has been created in his name.

Earlier, similar fake WhatsApp accounts were created in the names of Hazaribagh DC Nancy Sahay and Dhanbad DC Madhavi Mishra. Following which, administration had appealed to the people to be cautious so that no one falls prey to any cyber fraud.

Read more

Charged for creating fake WhatsApp account of Patna HC CJ, SC denies anticipatory bail to IPS officer

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FAKE WHATSAPP ACCOUNT OF GODDA DCFAKE WHATSAPP ACCOUNTGODDA DC ZEESHAN QAMARGODDA DC FAKE WHATSAPP ACCOUNT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.