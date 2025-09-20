Jharkhand Police Bust Racket Selling Child Pornographic Material Online; Two Held
It was revealed in the investigation that the website was operating as a digital marketplace and was being misused to distribute objectionable videos, police said.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 2:42 PM IST
Ranchi: The Cyber Crime Branch of the Jharkhand Criminal Intelligence Agency (CID), in collaboration with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (i4c), has busted a Bokaro-based gang that distributed child pornographic material through an app. Two of the gang members, Ankit Kumar and Vivek Kumar, were arrested.
A complaint was filed by a Jharkhand resident on the Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, followed by the registration of a case by the Cyber Crime Police Station. In the complaint, the victim stated that her obscene photos and videos were uploaded on the website without her consent, causing her severe mental trauma and suicidal thoughts.
It was revealed in the investigation that the website was operating as a digital marketplace and was being misused to distribute objectionable videos. The gang members were using Telegram channels and various cloud storage services to sell and distribute obscene material in an organised manner, posing a serious threat to the safety of victims.
As per the information provided by the police, a large quantity of child exploitation material has been found in the devices seized from the duo. Surprisingly, this network had international connections, with pornographic material being sold to citizens from Oman, Bangladesh, and the UAE.
Police said the accused would first shoot pornographic videos and upload short clips on apps like Telegram. After viewing the clips, individuals in India and abroad would demand the full video. The accused then used to send them a QR code for payment, following which the full video was sent to the customer. The accused revealed that they sold videos for prices ranging from Rs 499 to Rs 1,699.
Currently, the Cyber Crime Branch is conducting a thorough investigation into the matter to apprehend the remaining people linked to the network.
