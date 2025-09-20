ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Police Bust Racket Selling Child Pornographic Material Online; Two Held

Ranchi: The Cyber ​​Crime Branch of the Jharkhand Criminal Intelligence Agency (CID), in collaboration with the Indian Cyber ​​Crime Coordination Centre (i4c), has busted a Bokaro-based gang that distributed child pornographic material through an app. Two of the gang members, Ankit Kumar and Vivek Kumar, were arrested.

A complaint was filed by a Jharkhand resident on the Cyber ​​Crime Reporting Portal, followed by the registration of a case by the Cyber ​​Crime Police Station. In the complaint, the victim stated that her obscene photos and videos were uploaded on the website without her consent, causing her severe mental trauma and suicidal thoughts.

It was revealed in the investigation that the website was operating as a digital marketplace and was being misused to distribute objectionable videos. The gang members were using Telegram channels and various cloud storage services to sell and distribute obscene material in an organised manner, posing a serious threat to the safety of victims.