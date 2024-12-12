Jharkhand Police Await Extradition Of Lawrence-aide Mayank Singh From Azerbaijan

Ranchi: Jharkhand Police begun preparations to ensure speedy extradition of state police's 'most wanted criminal' Mayank Singh alias Sunil Meena from Azerbaijan to India. At present, Mayank Singh is lodged at a jail in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Mayank Singh alias Sunil Meena, a close associate of notorious gangster Aman Shaw and Lawrence Bishnoi, who have earned notoriety internationally, ran an extortion racket in Jharkhand. Mayank, a resident of Rajasthan, hogged headlines by posting pictures of sophisticated weapons and flaunting photographs of his luxurious lifestyle on social media.



After efforts of Jharkhand Police, Mayank Singh was arrested from Baku earlier. Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta said that action has been initiated for his extradition and the proceedings are going on in Baku court.



Red Corner Notice

Gupta further said that initially, the police had no information about who Mayank Singh is. The ATS team gathered details about Mayank, who is a resident of Rajasthan and was operating criminal activities in Jharkhand while living abroad. After which a Red Corner Notice was issued against him and he was held in Azerbaijan.



After the arrest of Mayank Singh, police are also looking forward to arrest Prince Khan. According to police, the real name of Lawrence Bishnoi's childhood friend Mayank Singh is Sunil Singh Meena. Lawrence and Mayank entered the world of crime together. Mayank has also gone to jail in many cases of crimes. For the past two years, he stayed in Malaysia. He used to work with Jharkhand's notorious gangster Aman Saw at the behest of Lawrence.

Mayank Singh is a crucial link between Aman and Lawrence Bishnoi. Mayank Singh's prime activity was to threaten businessmen through internet calls. Mayank Singh was very active on social media and while sitting in Malaysia, he used to openly talk about his gang through social media.



Mayank was identified only a year ago



Mayank Singh remained in obscurity till last year. After getting complete information about Mayank, the Jharkhand ATS team also pasted a poster at Meena's house located in GDA Purani Mandi Ghadsana under Nai Mandi police station area of ​​​​Anupgarh district of Rajasthan. With the help of Nai Mandi police, ATS has also traced many of his movable and immovable properties.



Passport blocked



As soon as Mayank was identified, Jharkhand ATS zeroed in on him. Jharkhand ATS SP Rishabh Jha had earlier said that Sunil Meena's passport has also been cancelled on the written request of Jharkhand Police.