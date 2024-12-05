Palamu Shelter Home Abuse Case: 28 Girls On Record But Only 27 Present; Minor Delivered Baby, Reveals Probe

Palamu: In Jharkhand's Palamu Balika Grih (shelter home) sexual abuse case, the ongoing police investigation has unearthed some startling facts indicating that all is not well at the institution.

The police have found out that the attendance register carried the names of 28 girls but only 27 are present in the shelter home. The probe has also revealed that a minor girl at the shelter home delivered a baby recently.

As reported by ETV Bharat earlier, allegations of sexual abuse of minors surfaced against two staff members of the girls' shelter last month. The accusations came to light after a human rights activist, while visiting the shelter, was told by two girls that they had been abused by the shelter’s operator and a female staff member.

The girls claimed that the abuse happened during their visit to the operator’s house on the festivals of Chhath and Diwali. Following it, the police launched an investigation with a team of female police officers, led by SSP Rakesh Kumar Singh, speaking to the victims who confirmed the abuse, leading to the arrest of two accused.

Additionally, the Palamu district administration dismissed the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), Protection Officer Institutional Care (POIC), and a counsellor after the involvement was probed. Authorities have also recommended dissolving the CWC.

An FIR has been registered under multiple sections, including the Protection of Child from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, at the Medininagar Town Mahila Thana. A special team of Palamu Police is leading the investigation.

Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) Reeshma Ramesan said, "The register seized during the investigation shows the attendance of 28 girls, but only 27 were present. When questioned, the operator and CWC stated that the 28th girl was from Latehar and was sent home."

"No clear answers were provided on why attendance was being recorded for her if the girl was sent home. The police will now visit Latehar to verify her name and address," she added.

During its probe, police also came to know that a minor residing in the shelter home had recently given birth to a child. "The girl was admitted to MediniRai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH), where she delivered the child. We are collecting complete information about her," SP Ramesan said.

"Further investigation is underway to gather details about both the missing girl and the minor who gave birth. Written information has been requested from the CWC to clarify these issues," the officer said