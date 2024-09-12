Jharkhand : Pakur Police Busts Criminal Gang, Arrests Key Member

Pakur ( Jharkhand ): Haseem Sheikh, a vicious criminal who is part of a notorious criminal gang that has been terrorising the district headquarters was apprehended by Pakur police in Jharkhand on Thursday.
In a press conference, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dayanand Azad revealed that the gang had struck on July 21, targeting a shoe businessman named Tariq Parwaz in the Kitajor locality. The criminals, armed with a sharp weapon, had attempted to snatch from Parwaz and had even fired shots.
Following a police investigation, Manjarul Sheikh, another member of the gang, was arrested and subsequently sent to jail. However, the remaining three criminals continued to elude the authorities. Acting on intelligence information, the police conducted a raid near the Jharkhand-West Bengal border and arrested Haseem Akhtar, a notorious criminal known by various aliases.
During interrogation, Haseem Akhtar admitted to his involvement in numerous criminal activities. The police are now actively pursuing the remaining two members of the gang and have conducted raids at their potential hideouts.
The arrested criminal has been sent to judicial custody and will be interrogated further upon remand. The police operation involved the efforts of several officers, including police station in-charge Dilip Kumar Baski, police sub-inspector Abhishek Kumar, and Sanatan Majhi.