Jharkhand : Pakur Police Busts Criminal Gang, Arrests Key Member

Pakur ( Jharkhand ): Haseem Sheikh, a vicious criminal who is part of a notorious criminal gang that has been terrorising the district headquarters was apprehended by Pakur police in Jharkhand on Thursday.

In a press conference, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dayanand Azad revealed that the gang had struck on July 21, targeting a shoe businessman named Tariq Parwaz in the Kitajor locality. The criminals, armed with a sharp weapon, had attempted to snatch from Parwaz and had even fired shots.

Following a police investigation, Manjarul Sheikh, another member of the gang, was arrested and subsequently sent to jail. However, the remaining three criminals continued to elude the authorities. Acting on intelligence information, the police conducted a raid near the Jharkhand-West Bengal border and arrested Haseem Akhtar, a notorious criminal known by various aliases.