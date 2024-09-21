Mobile Internet Suspended In Jharkhand For 2 Days To Stop Cheating In Recruitment Test

Ranchi: In a bizarre directive, the Jharkhand government has decided to suspend mobile internet services across the state for over five hours on Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 21 and 22) to conduct the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) in a free and fair manner.

The services will be suspended from 8 am to 1.30 pm on Saturday, and the prohibition will be repeated on Sunday, in a bid to check any malpractice during the examination, the government announced in an official statement.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said he has spoken to senior officials regarding the preparations for the examination. "Negligence will not be tolerated under any circumstances," he said on X. "If anybody tries to do something wrong during the examination, even by mistake, we will deal with them strictly," Soren said.

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission will conduct the examination in 823 centres, with around 6.39 lakh candidates expected to appear for the test, a JSSC official said.

According to the official statement, the step to suspend the internet has been taken to conduct the examinations in a free, fair, and transparent manner. "It has been observed in previous instances that some unscrupulous individuals resorted to unfair practices utilising various mobile applications, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, X (Twitter), Telegram, and YouTube, which rely on Internet/Wi-Fi connectivity," the statement reads.

"The Government of Jharkhand seeks to eliminate any loopholes in the examination process that may raise doubts in the public mind regarding the integrity of the recruitment process, potentially leading to law and order issues that could impact public safety," the statement further said.

"The Government of Jharkhand has thoroughly evaluated the situation and concluded that, in the interest of conducting a free, fair, and transparent public examination, it is both prudent and necessary to mitigate all possible loopholes by temporarily disabling mobile Internet, mobile data, and mobile Wi-Fi connectivity during examination hours on the designated days," the official statement reads.