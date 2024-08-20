ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Minor Rape Survivor Found Dead After Panchayat Fails To Serve Justice

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

The victim's mother has complained to police that instead of announcing punishment, the panchayat had asked the rape accused, who is nephew of the village head, to pay them compensation. She alleged that the accused and his family members had earlier threatened her daughter against reporting the incident to police. She added that her daughter was murdered by the accused and an FIR has been lodged against him and his nine family members.

Sahibganj (Jharkhand): A minor girl from Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, who was allegedly raped by the village head's nephew, was found dead in her room, hours after the panchayat asked the accused to pay a compensation to her family instead of serving justice for the crime.

The victim's mother has alleged that her daughter was murdered by the accused and his family. Based on which, an FIR has been lodged by Radhanagar Police. Police said that investigations have been launched but the accused are absconding.

The incident took place in Radhanagar police station area of ​​the district. In her complaint, the girl's mother said that on August 15, Shahid alias Maxi, 'mukhiya's' nephew had raped her minor daughter. When the girl informed Shahid's family, the latter took her home assuring that the accused would marry her.

However, Shahid's family had locked her in a room, beaten her up and threatened to kill her family if she filed a police complaint, the victim's mother told in her complaint.

On August 18, the matter reached the panchayat and a meeting was held at around 8 pm. During the meeting, the accused confessed to his crime but the panchayat had solely asked the accused to pay a compensation of Rs 1.35 lakh to the girl's family but no punishment was announced, the complainant said.

A few hours later, the girl was found dead in her room. Based on her mother's complaint, an FIR was registered against Shahid and nine of his family members, Alauddin Sheikh, Tasleem Sheikh, Lakhan Sheikh, Azad Sheikh, Shahzad Sheikh, Imamul Sheikh, Fatima Bibi, Sahana Bibi and Beauty Bibi on August 19. The victim's mother has alleged that her daughter was murdered since the door of her room was found open.

An officer of Radhanagar police station said that after registering an FIR, a raid was conducted last night but all the accused are absconding. Rape accused, Shahid, is the nephew of village head, Mohammed Alauddin, police said.

