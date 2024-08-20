ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Minor Rape Survivor Found Dead After Panchayat Fails To Serve Justice

Sahibganj (Jharkhand): A minor girl from Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, who was allegedly raped by the village head's nephew, was found dead in her room, hours after the panchayat asked the accused to pay a compensation to her family instead of serving justice for the crime.

The victim's mother has alleged that her daughter was murdered by the accused and his family. Based on which, an FIR has been lodged by Radhanagar Police. Police said that investigations have been launched but the accused are absconding.

The incident took place in Radhanagar police station area of ​​the district. In her complaint, the girl's mother said that on August 15, Shahid alias Maxi, 'mukhiya's' nephew had raped her minor daughter. When the girl informed Shahid's family, the latter took her home assuring that the accused would marry her.

However, Shahid's family had locked her in a room, beaten her up and threatened to kill her family if she filed a police complaint, the victim's mother told in her complaint.

On August 18, the matter reached the panchayat and a meeting was held at around 8 pm. During the meeting, the accused confessed to his crime but the panchayat had solely asked the accused to pay a compensation of Rs 1.35 lakh to the girl's family but no punishment was announced, the complainant said.