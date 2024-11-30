ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Minor Girls Report Sexual Abuse At Palamu Shelter; Two Arrested

Two staff members at a Palamu shelter home are accused of abusing Minor girls. Shelter under intense scrutiny, police arrested suspects, investigation going on.

Palamu shelter home in Jharkhand where minor girls reported sexual abuse
Palamu shelter home in Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)


By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 52 seconds ago

Palamu: Allegations of sexual abuse of minors have surfaced against two staff members of a girls' shelter here in Jharkhand. The accusations came to light after a human rights activist visited the shelter. According to the activist, she was told by two girls that they had been abused by the shelter’s operator and a female staff member.

The girls claimed that the abuse happened during their visit to the operator’s house on the festivals of Chhath and Diwali. One girl alleged that the abuse was physical, while another said she was "almost assaulted".

After the allegations were reported, the police launched an investigation. A team of female police officers, led by SSP Rakesh Kumar Singh, went to the shelter home to speak with the victims. The girls confirmed the abuse, leading to the arrest of two accused as per an official.

Palamu’s Superintendent of Police (SP), Rishma Ramesh, stated that serious charges are being filed under the POCSO Act. Police also found that a few adult girls at the shelter were “forced to please officials if they wanted to leave the shelter.”

Human rights activist Sandhya Sinha, who was part of the visit, shared that the girls spoke to her about their traumatic experiences.

The shelter houses 28 girls and is now under intense scrutiny. Authorities have launched a full investigation, with more arrests and actions expected in the coming days.

PALAMU BALIKA GRIHPALAMU POLICEPALAMU SHELTER HOMEJHARKHAND SEXUAL ABUSEPALAMU SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE

