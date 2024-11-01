ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Minister Mithlesh Singh Thakur Faces Cyber Harassment And Threats

The minister has revealed he is receiving continuous threats about the potential release of compromising video content on social media platforms.

Jharkhand Minister Mithlesh Singh Thakur Faces Cyber Harassment And Threats
Jharkhand Minister Mithlesh Singh Thakur (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Garhwa: Jharkhand Drinking Water And Sanitation Minister and JMM candidate for the Assembly Elections Mithlesh Singh Thakur has reported being targeted by cybercriminals in what appears to be a sophisticated honey trap or cyber extortion attempt. The minister has revealed he is receiving continuous threats about the potential release of compromising video content on social media platforms.

According to Thakur, the ordeal began when he received persistent video calls from an unknown number. Upon answering one such call, he was immediately confronted with obscene content, prompting him to disconnect and block the number. However, this action led to a series of threatening messages from the perpetrators.

"The callers are now threatening to distribute this content across all my social media handles and send it to my contacts," said Thakur. "These actions represent a new low in ethical conduct." The minister has indicated his intention to file a formal police complaint regarding the matter.

While not naming specific individuals, Thakur has suggested the political motivation behind the harassment. "My opponents have grown desperate and are resorting to such conspiratorial tactics," he stated. "The public is witnessing everything, and justice will prevail."

Cyber security experts note that such honeytrap schemes have become increasingly common, particularly targeting public figures and politicians. These scams typically involve manipulated or fabricated content used for extortion purposes.

Local police authorities are expected to launch an investigation once the formal complaint is filed. The investigation will likely focus on tracing the origin of the calls and messages, as well as identifying any potential political connections to the extortion attempt.

Garhwa: Jharkhand Drinking Water And Sanitation Minister and JMM candidate for the Assembly Elections Mithlesh Singh Thakur has reported being targeted by cybercriminals in what appears to be a sophisticated honey trap or cyber extortion attempt. The minister has revealed he is receiving continuous threats about the potential release of compromising video content on social media platforms.

According to Thakur, the ordeal began when he received persistent video calls from an unknown number. Upon answering one such call, he was immediately confronted with obscene content, prompting him to disconnect and block the number. However, this action led to a series of threatening messages from the perpetrators.

"The callers are now threatening to distribute this content across all my social media handles and send it to my contacts," said Thakur. "These actions represent a new low in ethical conduct." The minister has indicated his intention to file a formal police complaint regarding the matter.

While not naming specific individuals, Thakur has suggested the political motivation behind the harassment. "My opponents have grown desperate and are resorting to such conspiratorial tactics," he stated. "The public is witnessing everything, and justice will prevail."

Cyber security experts note that such honeytrap schemes have become increasingly common, particularly targeting public figures and politicians. These scams typically involve manipulated or fabricated content used for extortion purposes.

Local police authorities are expected to launch an investigation once the formal complaint is filed. The investigation will likely focus on tracing the origin of the calls and messages, as well as identifying any potential political connections to the extortion attempt.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GARHWAHONEY TRAP AND THREATEN TO MINISTERMINISTER MITHILESH SINGH THAKURMITHLESH SINGH THAKUR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.