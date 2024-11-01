Jharkhand Minister Mithlesh Singh Thakur Faces Cyber Harassment And Threats

Garhwa: Jharkhand Drinking Water And Sanitation Minister and JMM candidate for the Assembly Elections Mithlesh Singh Thakur has reported being targeted by cybercriminals in what appears to be a sophisticated honey trap or cyber extortion attempt. The minister has revealed he is receiving continuous threats about the potential release of compromising video content on social media platforms.

According to Thakur, the ordeal began when he received persistent video calls from an unknown number. Upon answering one such call, he was immediately confronted with obscene content, prompting him to disconnect and block the number. However, this action led to a series of threatening messages from the perpetrators.

"The callers are now threatening to distribute this content across all my social media handles and send it to my contacts," said Thakur. "These actions represent a new low in ethical conduct." The minister has indicated his intention to file a formal police complaint regarding the matter.

While not naming specific individuals, Thakur has suggested the political motivation behind the harassment. "My opponents have grown desperate and are resorting to such conspiratorial tactics," he stated. "The public is witnessing everything, and justice will prevail."

Cyber security experts note that such honeytrap schemes have become increasingly common, particularly targeting public figures and politicians. These scams typically involve manipulated or fabricated content used for extortion purposes.

Local police authorities are expected to launch an investigation once the formal complaint is filed. The investigation will likely focus on tracing the origin of the calls and messages, as well as identifying any potential political connections to the extortion attempt.