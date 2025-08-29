ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Four Teenagers Drown In Dumka's Mayurakshi River; One Body Recovered

Heavy rains over the past two months have caused the water level of the Mayurakshi River to rise, making rescue operations challenging.

Rising water levels due to heavy rains made the rescue difficult.
Villagers gather near the accident site (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 29, 2025 at 12:15 PM IST

2 Min Read

Dumka: At least four teenagers drowned while bathing in the Mayurakshi River on Thursday under the Jama police station area limits in Jharkhand's Dumka. Police said that the body of one of them, identified as Krishna Singh (17), has been recovered, while search operations are underway to trace the remaining three.

According to police, the four friends, identified as Krishna Singh, Aryan Kumar, Krish, and another boy named Aryan, had gone to the river to bathe on Thursday afternoon but never returned home. When the boys did not reach home by evening, their families launched a search. Later, villagers from Haripur noticed clothes and mobile phones left on the riverbank and alerted the police.

Jama police, along with local divers, began a search operation immediately. Krishna Singh's body was recovered, while the search for the other three continues. Police said that local divers have been deployed, and an NDRF team from Deoghar has been requisitioned to assist in rescue efforts.

Police said that Krishna was a class 12 student from the Bakshi Badh area of Dumka city. The other three missing boys, all aged between 16 and 17, had recently passed their matriculation examinations from St. Joseph School in Dumka.

Officials stated that heavy rains over the past two months have caused the water level of the Mayurakshi River to rise, making rescue operations challenging. The river is nearly 20 feet deep in some stretches, including the accident site known as 'Mini Goa' due to its perennial water presence.

Dumka Superintendent of Police Pitambar Singh Kherwar said, "Rescue efforts are being carried out on a war footing. More divers and rescue teams are being pressed into service. The district administration is monitoring the situation closely.

Also Read

  1. Rajasthan: 9 Drown in 24 Hours As River Swells In Jalore; Heavy Rains Ravage Kota Division
  2. At Least 16 Dead, Hundreds Rescued As Rain Wreaks Havoc Across Rajasthan
  3. Four Children Drown In Rainwater-filled Pit In Rajasthan

Dumka: At least four teenagers drowned while bathing in the Mayurakshi River on Thursday under the Jama police station area limits in Jharkhand's Dumka. Police said that the body of one of them, identified as Krishna Singh (17), has been recovered, while search operations are underway to trace the remaining three.

According to police, the four friends, identified as Krishna Singh, Aryan Kumar, Krish, and another boy named Aryan, had gone to the river to bathe on Thursday afternoon but never returned home. When the boys did not reach home by evening, their families launched a search. Later, villagers from Haripur noticed clothes and mobile phones left on the riverbank and alerted the police.

Jama police, along with local divers, began a search operation immediately. Krishna Singh's body was recovered, while the search for the other three continues. Police said that local divers have been deployed, and an NDRF team from Deoghar has been requisitioned to assist in rescue efforts.

Police said that Krishna was a class 12 student from the Bakshi Badh area of Dumka city. The other three missing boys, all aged between 16 and 17, had recently passed their matriculation examinations from St. Joseph School in Dumka.

Officials stated that heavy rains over the past two months have caused the water level of the Mayurakshi River to rise, making rescue operations challenging. The river is nearly 20 feet deep in some stretches, including the accident site known as 'Mini Goa' due to its perennial water presence.

Dumka Superintendent of Police Pitambar Singh Kherwar said, "Rescue efforts are being carried out on a war footing. More divers and rescue teams are being pressed into service. The district administration is monitoring the situation closely.

Also Read

  1. Rajasthan: 9 Drown in 24 Hours As River Swells In Jalore; Heavy Rains Ravage Kota Division
  2. At Least 16 Dead, Hundreds Rescued As Rain Wreaks Havoc Across Rajasthan
  3. Four Children Drown In Rainwater-filled Pit In Rajasthan

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

STUDENTS DROWNED IN DUMKASTUDENTS DROWNED IN MAYURAKSHIFOUR DROWN IN MAYURAKSHI RIVERFOUR DROWN IN DUMKA RIVER

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Ganeshotsav Recipes For Festive Sweets With A Twist

Interview | 'Not Enough Roles Are Written For Older Women'; Theatre And Film Actor Shernaz Patel On Bias In Industry

From Teals To Wigeons: Four Lakh Migratory Birds Flock To Kashmir's Hokersar Wetland This Winter

Maharashtra | 'One Village, One Ganpati' - Unique Tradition In Sale During Ganesh Festival

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.