Jharkhand: Four Teenagers Drown In Dumka's Mayurakshi River; One Body Recovered

Dumka: At least four teenagers drowned while bathing in the Mayurakshi River on Thursday under the Jama police station area limits in Jharkhand's Dumka. Police said that the body of one of them, identified as Krishna Singh (17), has been recovered, while search operations are underway to trace the remaining three.

According to police, the four friends, identified as Krishna Singh, Aryan Kumar, Krish, and another boy named Aryan, had gone to the river to bathe on Thursday afternoon but never returned home. When the boys did not reach home by evening, their families launched a search. Later, villagers from Haripur noticed clothes and mobile phones left on the riverbank and alerted the police.

Jama police, along with local divers, began a search operation immediately. Krishna Singh's body was recovered, while the search for the other three continues. Police said that local divers have been deployed, and an NDRF team from Deoghar has been requisitioned to assist in rescue efforts.

Police said that Krishna was a class 12 student from the Bakshi Badh area of Dumka city. The other three missing boys, all aged between 16 and 17, had recently passed their matriculation examinations from St. Joseph School in Dumka.

Officials stated that heavy rains over the past two months have caused the water level of the Mayurakshi River to rise, making rescue operations challenging. The river is nearly 20 feet deep in some stretches, including the accident site known as 'Mini Goa' due to its perennial water presence.

Dumka Superintendent of Police Pitambar Singh Kherwar said, "Rescue efforts are being carried out on a war footing. More divers and rescue teams are being pressed into service. The district administration is monitoring the situation closely.