Jharkhand Man Goes To Maha Kumbh With Wife, In-Laws, Locking UP His Mother At House

Ramgarh: An elderly woman from Jharkhand's Ramgarh was allegedly locked by his son, who went to take a bath in Maha Kumbh with his wife and in-laws in an incident of parental neglect.

The hapless woman, who was left alone with meagre food, was rescued by her kin after neighbours alerted them. They heard her screaming from inside the house. Her brother, nephew and daughter of the elderly woman arrived and broke open the lock and she was taken out of the house.

By then, the emaciated woman's health condition considerably deteriorated. She looked hungry, the wound in her leg was visible and she was unable to speak. Family members gave her food and then the daughter took her to her house. At present, she has been admitted to CCL Hospital for treatment.

Speaking on the issue, Ramgarh police station in-charge, Krishna Kumar said "We treat it as an inhuman case. Her daughter broke the lock and took the elderly woman to her house from where she was taken to the hospital for treatment. We'll register a case as soon as family members lodge a complaint."

Two-day home confinement



Shovel Operator at CCL, Akhilesh Prajapati left for Prayagraj with his wife and in-laws' family on Monday to attain virtue in Maha Kumbh. Before their departure, Akhilesh gave food to his mother, Sanju Devi and then locked the house from outside.

Two days later, neighbours heard sounds of crying from inside the house. Hearing the sound, they informed Sanju Devi's daughter who lives in Kahuwabeda area. On receiving the information, Sanju Devi's brother Mansa Mahato, nephew Mithun Prajapati and daughter Chandni reached there. In the presence of everyone, the lock of the house was broken and Sanju Devi was taken out of the quarter.

Seeing the condition of Sanju Devi, the family members got emotional. After this, Chandni took her mother to her in-laws' house in Kahuwabeda, where she was fed, her wound was bandaged and then she was taken to CCL Hospital for treatment.

Sanju Devi's brother, Mansa said they came to know about his sister's ordeal from neighbours. "Upon reaching, I saw my sister's leg badly burnt. She was hungry and looked feeble," Mansa said.

Nephew Mithun Prajapati saw the gate of the house locked after reaching his aunt's house. "She was unwell and unable to speak. We offered her water and biscuits first before she was taken to Chandni's house," Mithun said.

Akhilesh tried to hide his Maha Kumbh trip to Chandni. He called her on mobile informing them that she had gone for a walk and would return after two days. After a further query from Chandni, he finally disclosed his Mahakumbh journey. Again, he said that since his mother was not keeping well healthwise, he did not risk her bringing her to Maha Kumbh.