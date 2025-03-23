Havildar Bada's Last Rites Performed With Military Honours At Jharkhand's Simdega

Simdega: Havildar Kishor Bada, a brave son of Simdega, was martyred in a landslide in Ladakh. Today, the body of Havildar Kishor Bada was brought to his native village Nanesera Turturi Pani by the army. Hundreds of people reached his village to pay their last respects.

Kishore Bara, a resident of Nanesera village of Simdega, was posted in Ladakh as a Havildar in the 699 Tatra Battalion of the Army. On March 20, while travelling by vehicle in Ladakh, Kishore Bara along with one of his companions got caught in a landslide. Due to this, Kishore and his other companion died. On Sunday, the contingent of Ranchi Military Station wrapped the martyr Kishore Bara in the tricolour and brought him to his native village Nanesera.

Last rites were performed to Havildar Kishor Bada. (ETV Bharat)

As soon as Kishore's body reached the village, there was mourning everywhere. Hundreds of people gathered to get a glimpse of the village's son. After a religious mass ceremony in the native village, the soldiers of Ranchi Military Station gave the last salute to the martyred soldier. Martyr Kishore Bada grew up without a mother.

Kishore Bada was the only brother among three elder and one younger sister. He was married to Sanhita Minj in the year 2000. He has left behind his wife Sanhita Minj and three daughters Anisha Bada, Angel Bada and Angelina Bada. Before the funeral, all three daughters gave their last salute to their father.

Kishore's elder sister Mariana Bada said that their mother died when they were children. About 5 years ago, their father also died. Since childhood, she took care of her sister and brother like a mother. After a lot of difficulties, Kishore got a job. He was the only support of the whole family. Three elder sisters were married. But one younger sister is still unmarried. Along with his wife and three daughters, Kishore also had the responsibility of the future of his younger sister. He met with untimely death in the landslide.

She said that she is saddened by the departure of her brother, but she is also proud that her brother was martyred while serving the country. In the future, if any child from her family wants to serve the country, she will send him too, she said.

Simdega MLA, Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police Saurabh Kumar and many other district officials and villagers reached Nanesera village to pay tribute to martyr jawan Kishore Bada. They said that the family would be given the benefit of every possible government scheme. The MLA also said that every possible effort will be made to provide a job to one of the three daughters of the martyr on compassionate grounds.