Jharkhand: Kurmi Agitators Lift Blockade From All But 2 Rail Stations Post Centre's Assurance Of Talks

Ranchi: Agitators from the Kurmi community, who launched a railway blockade in Jharkhand demanding ST status and inclusion of their Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule, on Sunday withdrew the stir from all but two stations following the Centre's assurance of a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the matter.

The agitation at Sini station in Seraikela-Kharswan district will be withdrawn soon, while the one at Pradhan Khanta in Dhanbad district will continue till the Centre schedules a date for the meeting, Kurmi Vikas Morcha central president Sheetal Ohdar told PTI.

"We have decided to withdraw the agitation after the assurance from the office of the Union Home Minister of a meeting with Amit Shah. However, the date has not been allotted yet. In view of the development, we have decided to withdraw the agitation from all but two stations," he said.

"The agitation at Sini will be withdrawn soon, while it will continue at Pradhan Khanta until the date for the meeting is allotted by the Centre," he added.