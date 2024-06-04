Kodarma Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024: BJP's Annapurna Devi Yadav Leads By 2.6 Lakh Votes

Kodarma: Sitting BJP MP Annapurna Devi Yadav is leading by around 2.6 lakh votes against Vinod Kumar Singh of CPI (ML) in Kodarma Lok Sabha constituency. Annapurna Devi Yadav has secured 6,00,862 votes while her nearest rival Vinod Kumar Singh has got 3,33,814 votes.

The constituency comprises six assembly segments--Kodarma, Barkatha, Dhanwar, Bagodar, Jamua and Gandey covering the entire Kodarma district and parts of Hazaribagh and Giridih districts.

The seat once represented by Jharkhand's first Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, has emerged as a BJP's stronghold with sitting saffron party MP Annapurna Devi Yadav winning with a mammoth margin of 4.55 lakh votes in the 2019 general election.

While the BJP is eyeing a hat trick this election, INDIA bloc' joint candidate Vinod Kumar Singh of the CPI (ML) is expected to give Yadav a tough fight this election banking on caste politics and anti-incumbency wave. Besides Yadav and Singh.

2024 Polls: Kodarma Lok Sabha seat went to the polls in the 5th phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 on May 20 witnessing a voter turnout of 61.81 percent.

In the 2019 Polls, Annapurna Devi Singh secured 7,53,016 votes while Jharkhand Vikas Morcha,s Babu Lal Marandi stood second securing 2,97,416 votes. Previously, Annapurna Devi represented Koderma seat as an MLA as a member of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, she joined the BJP and contested against Babulal Marandi. In the 2014 polls, BJP's Ravindra Kumar Ray had won the seat by securing 3,65,410 votes, while Raj Kumar Yadav of CPI(ML) was the runner up with 2,66,756 votes.