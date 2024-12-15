Jharkhand: Killing Of Three Suspected PLFI Maoists By Villagers In Kolhan Causes Stir; DGP Warns People Not To Take Law Into Their Hands

Ranchi: The killing of three suspected PLFI (People's Liberation Front of India) Maoists by villagers at Chaibasa in Jharkhand's Kolhan division has created a stir in the civil and police administration with the state police chief urging villagers not to take law into their own hands.

According to local sources, the incident unfolded in the Gudri area of Chaibasa a few days ago. It is learnt that local villagers from Guddi besides nearby villages including Sonua, Goilkera, Rania and Bandgaon attacked the Maoists and killed three of them including the notorious Meta Tiger and Gomia with traditional weapons like arrows. In the attack, two PLFI Maoists and two youths from Odisha are believed to be missing.

Villagers Kill Maoists In Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)

DGP Confirms Killings, Calls For Restraint

Director General of Police Jharkhand, Anurag Gupta said that according to the reports received so far, villagers have killed three Naxalites. DGP Anurag Gupta however urged the villagers against taking law into their own hands.

“Taking law into hands is not a permanent solution, this path can become even worse in future. Police are trying to wipe out Naxalites from Chaibasa like the rest of the state. If villagers spot a suspicious activity, they should inform the police and police will deal with the Naxalites,” Gupta said.

Security forces personnel stand guard in Chaibasa, Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)

Why Did The Villagers Kill The Maoists?

It is learnt that the recent murder of two villagers in Gudri area of Chaibasa might have triggered the killing of the Naxalites. It is learnt that the Maoists, in a bid to establish their supremacy over the illegal sand business, killed two villagers Ravi Tati and Ghansa Topno, which infuriated the villagers, who planned the revenge attack against the PLFI cadres.

PLFI On The Backfoot

The killing of the two suspected PLFI Maoists has put the outfit on the backfoot with its chief Martin distancing the PLFI from the slain Maoist Meta Tiger. It is learnt that in a letter to the villagers, Martin has termed the PLFI as the well wisher of the villagers. In the letter, Martin stated that no person named Meta Tiger had been recruited in the organization. “There must be a person from a gang of thieves who is carrying out such incidents to defame the organization,” Martin said in the purported letter. The letter is seen as a damage control measure after the killing of the PLFI cadres by the villagers.

An army helicopter during patrolling in Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)

After PLFI supremo Dinesh Gop's arrest in 2023 from Nepal, Martin had taken the charge of the militant Maoist outfit PLFI, which has been active on the Khunti-Chaibasa border in Jharkhand.

Political War Of Words

The killing of the suspected PLFI cadres has led to a war of words between the ruling JMM and opposition BJP.

BJP leader Babulal Marandi has suggested to the government that the incidents happening in Gudri should be taken seriously. On the other hand, JMM believes that the situation is under control.

Security forces personnel stand guard in Chaibasa, Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey admitted that the sentiments of the villagers had changed. “Some innocent people have also been killed. Stopping that campaign was the priority of the government. The situation is under control now. The administration is alert there,” Pandey said.

BJP's state working president Ravindra Pandey said that two youths from Odisha are missing from Gudri. “It is being said that the villagers have killed them. But the truth is that the extremists have kidnapped both the youths suspecting them to be police informers. It is possible that they may also be killed. Later their death will be linked to the villagers,” Pandey said.