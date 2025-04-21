ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Karni Sena Leader Shot Dead In Jamshedpur, Supporters Protest

Jamshedpur: National vice president of Karni Sena, Vinay Singh, was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Baliguma in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur city on Sunday night.

The incident triggered outrage among his supporters, who blocked the Dimna road in protest. Rural SP Rishabh Garg has assured that investigations are underway and the criminals will be nabbed very soon.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of MGM police station. Singh, a resident of Mango Sahara City, was sitting in his tiles shop on Dimna Road when he got a call on his phone after which, he left saying he was going to Baliguma for some work, his brother said. After some time, it was heard that a shot was fired in Baliguma area and Singh was murdered, he added.

On information, teams from MGM, Mango and Ulidih police stations reached the spot and recovered a pistol and a scooty. Singh was taken to MGM Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.