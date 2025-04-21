ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Karni Sena Leader Shot Dead In Jamshedpur, Supporters Protest

Karni Sena chief Vinay Singh had told his brother that he was going to Baliguma for some work after which, he was found shot dead.

Jharkhand Karni Sena Leader Shot Dead In Jamshedpur, Supporters Protest
Vinay Singh's supporters protested on Dimna Road (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 21, 2025 at 12:08 PM IST

Jamshedpur: National vice president of Karni Sena, Vinay Singh, was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Baliguma in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur city on Sunday night.

The incident triggered outrage among his supporters, who blocked the Dimna road in protest. Rural SP Rishabh Garg has assured that investigations are underway and the criminals will be nabbed very soon.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of MGM police station. Singh, a resident of Mango Sahara City, was sitting in his tiles shop on Dimna Road when he got a call on his phone after which, he left saying he was going to Baliguma for some work, his brother said. After some time, it was heard that a shot was fired in Baliguma area and Singh was murdered, he added.

On information, teams from MGM, Mango and Ulidih police stations reached the spot and recovered a pistol and a scooty. Singh was taken to MGM Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

A sniffer dog was called at the spot and several DSP-level officers reached here for inspection. The locals were also interrogated.

The incident triggered a protest in the area with Singh's supporters sitting on the road and raising slogans. They also blocked the Dimna Road. It was only after getting assurance from the police that the roadblock was lifted.

"All CCTV cameras installed in nearby areas are being investigated. A pistol has been recovered from the spot. Search is underway and miscreants will be caught very soon," Rural SP Rishabh Garg said.

