Tata Steel Exploring AI For Job Creation: Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekharan At JN Tata Birth Anniversary

Jamshedpur: On the 186th birth anniversary of Tata Steel founder JN Tata (Jamshedji Tata), many officials including the chairman of Tata Sons paid tribute to the visionary industrialist at the Tata Steel Company premises. On this occasion, Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran told the media that Tata Steel is constantly moving forward and expanding with new investments being made in different emerging areas.

Tata Steel will make use of the AI technology, through which many employment opportunities will be created, N Chandrasekaran said.

186th birth anniversary of Tata Steel founder JN Tata (ETV Bharat)

The name of Jamshedpur city is the result of a glowing legacy. On 2 January 1919, India's second Viceroy Chelmsford along with his team came to Sakchi to see the Tata Steel factory after alighting at Kalimati station. At that time, Tata Steel was known as Tata Company. Viceroy Chelmsford had said in his address at that time that he was impressed with the Tata company and since then, Sakchi became identified with the name of Tata Steel founder Jamshedji Tata.

On 2 January 1919, Sakchi was formally renamed Jamshedpur and Kalimati railway station was renamed Tatanagar railway station.

Named after Jamshedji Tata

After paying tribute to the founder, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran told the media that Tata Steel is moving forward while facing challenges and working together with its work capacity, union and employees. He further said that Tata is investing in many areas and, in the current situation of the world market, the government's help is needed in the policy making.

Tribute paid to the statue of JN Tata

Along with Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, Tata Steel MD TV Narendran and other top officials paid tribute to JN Tata at the Tata Steel Company premises. Tata Steel has been celebrating JN Tata's birth anniversary as Founder's Day. Also, tribute was paid to the statue of JN Tata installed in Bistupur Postal Park.

Local people proud of JN Tata

Jamshedpur is called the city of JN Tata's dreams. This city has made its mark not only in Jharkhand but also on the world map. In its journey of more than a hundred years, Jamshedpur has set many examples. Due to which the citizens here are proud. Jamshedpur was known as Sakchi a hundred years ago. At that time, the population in Sakchi village was only in hundreds, but today that village transformed into a city under the name Jamshedpur.