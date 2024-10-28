ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: JMM Demands Removal Of Chief Electoral Officer, Two IPS Officers Ahead Of Polls

Ranchi: The ruling JMM in Jharkhand wrote to the Election Commission on Sunday and demanded the removal of Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar and two senior IPS officers, alleging that they were working in favour of the BJP.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly are scheduled on November 13 and November 20.

"Giridih police today intercepted a vehicle carrying Mandal Murmu along with some other persons. When asked, the people on board did not reply as to where they were going. So, the police detained the vehicle. Mandal Murmu happens to be one of the proposers of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who has filed his nomination from the Barhait assembly constituency," JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said.

"Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar and two senior IPS officials, misusing their official position, put undue pressure on the Giridih administration to release the vehicle," he alleged.

Bhattacharya claimed that this was a gross violation of the model code of conduct, and urged the EC to investigate the matter.