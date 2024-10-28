ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: JMM Demands Removal Of Chief Electoral Officer, Two IPS Officers Ahead Of Polls

JMM spokesperson accused officials of pressuring Giridih police to release a detained vehicle carrying Hemant Soren's proposer, claiming violations of the electoral code of conduct.

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Ranchi: The ruling JMM in Jharkhand wrote to the Election Commission on Sunday and demanded the removal of Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar and two senior IPS officers, alleging that they were working in favour of the BJP.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly are scheduled on November 13 and November 20.

"Giridih police today intercepted a vehicle carrying Mandal Murmu along with some other persons. When asked, the people on board did not reply as to where they were going. So, the police detained the vehicle. Mandal Murmu happens to be one of the proposers of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who has filed his nomination from the Barhait assembly constituency," JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said.

"Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar and two senior IPS officials, misusing their official position, put undue pressure on the Giridih administration to release the vehicle," he alleged.

Bhattacharya claimed that this was a gross violation of the model code of conduct, and urged the EC to investigate the matter.

He also urged the EC to relieve the CEO along with IPS officers Sanjay Anand Lathkar and AV Homkar of their electoral duties to ensure a fair electoral process in Jharkhand.

"Hemant Soren is our star campaigner and his proposer is being influenced to adversely impact the electoral outcome. It is a gross violation of the model code of conduct," he alleged.

When contacted, the CEO said a press conference was convened on Monday on the issue. The opposition BJP also wrote to the Election Commissioner, demanding strict action against the JMM spokesperson for levelling serious charges against senior officers "without any proof".

The BJP said the JMM should put out the details of the people accompanying Murmu in the car. "BJP demands strict action against Bhattacharya for levelling such serious allegations against senior officials without any proof," a statement said.

