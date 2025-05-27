ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: JAC Matriculation Results Released, 91.71 Percent Passed As Against 90.39 Percent Last Year

The JAC has released this year's matriculation results on two websites - https://jacresults.com and https://results.digilocker.gov.in.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 27, 2025 at 1:21 PM IST

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) matriculation result has been released. Education Minister Ramdas Soren released the result during a program organized at the JAC auditorium in Ranchi. About 91.71 percent candidates have been declared to have successfully passed. Candidates can check the result after 12:30 pm on JAC website.

For the convenience of the students, JAC has released two websites https://jacresults.com and https://results.digilocker.gov.in. Giving this information, Education Secretary Umashankar Singh said that a total of 4,33,944 candidates had applied for this examination, out of which 4,31,488 candidates appeared in the examination. While 3,95,755 candidates have been successful, which includes 2,02,140 candidates in the first division, 1,57,294 in the second division and 17,521 in the third division.

The top five districts in these results are:

  • Koderma
  • Pakur
  • Jamtara
  • Latehar
  • Sahibganj

Matriculation and intermediate exams

Matriculation and intermediate examinations in Jharkhand began on 11 February this year and continued till 3 March. After this, practical examinations were conducted which continued till 25 March. This year, 4,33,944 students appeared in matriculation and 3 lakh 50 thousand 138 students appeared in intermediate examinations.

How was the record of 2024

Last year, 90.39 percent students passed in JAC Board's 10th class result. In matriculation, 54.20 percent students passed in the first division, 40.63 percent in the second division and 5.17 percent in the third division. Girls outperformed in the 10th board examination and 91% girls were successful. While the passing percentage of boys was 89.70.

