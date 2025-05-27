ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: JAC Matriculation Results Released, 91.71 Percent Passed As Against 90.39 Percent Last Year

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) matriculation result has been released. Education Minister Ramdas Soren released the result during a program organized at the JAC auditorium in Ranchi. About 91.71 percent candidates have been declared to have successfully passed. Candidates can check the result after 12:30 pm on JAC website.

For the convenience of the students, JAC has released two websites https://jacresults.com and https://results.digilocker.gov.in. Giving this information, Education Secretary Umashankar Singh said that a total of 4,33,944 candidates had applied for this examination, out of which 4,31,488 candidates appeared in the examination. While 3,95,755 candidates have been successful, which includes 2,02,140 candidates in the first division, 1,57,294 in the second division and 17,521 in the third division.

