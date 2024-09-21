ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Internet Shutdown: High Court Seeks Government Response On PIL Against Decision

Ranchi (Jharkhand): The High Court on Saturday refused to stay the government order to suspend mobile internet in the state as a preventive measure against cheating in the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination.

Hearing a PIL against the shutdown during the CGL test on September 21 and September 22, the court of Justice Anand Sen and Justice Anubha Rawat Chaudhary asked the state government to submit a detailed reply in the matter within four weeks. It also sought clarity on whether internet shutdowns will become a regular occurrence during exams and wants to know the government's policy on this matter.

On Saturday, Advocate Rajendra Krishna requested the high court's intervention over the internet shutdown decision. In a letter to Acting Chief Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad, Adv Krishna demanded the constitution of a special bench. Following this, the court converted the letter into a PIL and asked for a bench to be constituted to hear the case.