Jharkhand Industrialist Suresh Jalan Buys Private Jet Worth Rs 90 Crore

Giridih: In a lavish show of wealth, an industrialist in Jharkhand has bought a ten-seater private jet worth Rs 90 crore.

The high-end jet bought by Suresh Jalan, the founder and chairman of Carbon Resources, a leading producer of carbon-containing raw material landed in Giridih for the first time on 25 January. A huge crowd of people thronged Bodo Airport in Giridih city to witness the royal landing.

On Republic Day, 26 January, the businessman went to Kolkata with his family members.

Suresh Jalan ranks 299th among the top industrialists of the country. A resident of Giridih, he started Carbon Resources in 1991. Carbon Resources is the largest producer of electrode paste in India. It also produces other products including calcined petroleum coke, electrically calcined anthracite and ramming paste. Jalan's company Carbon Resources is spread across five states

It is learnt that Jalan has purchased the private jet from Switzerland. The jet has seating capacity for two pilots and 8 passengers.