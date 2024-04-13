Jharkhand: INDIA Bloc Candidate Says Modi-Led Government Working in Favour of Corporate Houses

Koderma (Jharkhand): With the Lok Sabha Election commencing in less than a week, on April 19, the heated political climate in India is reflective of the impending tough fight between electoral parties in the biggest festival of democracy- Election.

In the hot seat of Koderma, a neck-to-neck fight will be witnessed between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Annapurna Devi and Communist Party of India(Marxist Lenninist) candidate, Vinod Singh.

Singh, who has been frequenting the area to mobilise the voters spoke to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview about his visions for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election.

Singh lashed out at the Modi government saying that the Prime Minister had come to power promising the public to bring forth development, reduce inflation and fix unemployment issues. "However, today, we are witnessing a rise in the number of unemployed youths, and the cost of basic necessities have risen by leaps and bounds. The public demands an answer now and the PM is bound to reply to them," he said.

The Modi-led government is working in favour of corporate houses and developmental issues have taken a secondary stage here, he alleged. "The rich are getting richer and the poor, poorer. Jharkhand is rich in mineral resources. Despite that, people in this state are migrating to other states for employment opportunities," Singh claimed.

Singh alleged that no MP, to date, has raised his/her voice against the deteriorating condition of the stone and mica industry in Koderma. He added, "Due to the indifferent attitude of the Central Government, not a single policy could not be implemented to revive these businesses here. The BJP MPs in Jharkhand have not completed any developmental project in their respective areas but have been shamelessly seeking votes from the public."

Taking a dig at the ruling BJP government, he said that the saffron party is scared and therefore has been misusing the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate to attack opposition leaders and silence their voices. "The Karma Medical College and Central School has not yet seen the light of the day in Koderma. Need I say more?" he asked.

Singh is currently the MLA of Bagodar and a joint candidate of India BLOC, fighting against the BJP with support from alliance parties including the RJD, Congress, and JMM.