Jharkhand Imposes Fine Of Rs 1000 For Smoking In Public Places

Smoking in public places across Jharkhand will now attract a fine of ₹1,000, following the approval of a significant legislative amendment.

Representational Image (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 11, 2025 at 4:23 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ranchi: A fine of Rs 1000 will be imposed on being caught smoking cigarettes in public places in Jharkhand. President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) (Jharkhand Amendment) Bill, 2021, according to an official statement issued by the Jharkhand Raj Bhavan Secretariat.

The amendment bill was passed by the then Hemant Soren government in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly four years ago. The fine for smoking cigarettes in a public place in the state has a fivefold rise and has been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 1000.

During discussions in the Assembly, then AJSU MLA Lambodar Mahato had proposed an amendment seeking to raise the fine even further to Rs 10,000. On the amendment bill, the then Health Minister had said that a fine would also be imposed for spitting in a public place. He also said that selling tobacco to consumers below the age of 21 years would be a punishable offence.

Notably, a month before the bill was passed by the Jharkhand Assembly, the state Cabinet had approved the proposal to ban hookah bars in the state. The government had clarified that those who violate the rules will have to face jail or a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

