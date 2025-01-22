ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: IAS Officer Pooja Singhal's Suspension Revoked After Bail In Money Laundering Case

IAS officer Pooja Singhal was suspended on May 12, 2022, a day after her arrest by ED for alleged corruption in implementing MGNREGA.

IAS officer Pooja Singhal
IAS officer Pooja Singhal (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 22, 2025, 9:22 AM IST

Ranchi: The suspension of IAS officer Pooja Singhal, who was in jail for over two years in a money laundering case, was revoked after she secured bail, an official of the Jharkhand government said on Wednesday.

Singhal was suspended on May 12, 2022, a day after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The case relates to alleged corruption in implementing MGNREGA, the Centre's flagship scheme for rural employment.

"In light of the recommendations made by the Suspension Review Committee after due consideration, Pooja Singhal, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has been reinstated with effect from December 7, 2024, following her release on bail," said a notification issued by the Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Raj Bhasa on Tuesday evening.

After being relieved from suspension, Singhal will contribute to the Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Raj Bhasa, it stated. The ED had accused Singhal, a former secretary in the state Mines Department, of money laundering. A special court granted her bail on December 7 last year.

Read More

  1. SC defers hearing on bail plea of suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal's to Dec 1
  2. Breach of privacy, my pictures in hospital leaked: Suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal to SC

Ranchi: The suspension of IAS officer Pooja Singhal, who was in jail for over two years in a money laundering case, was revoked after she secured bail, an official of the Jharkhand government said on Wednesday.

Singhal was suspended on May 12, 2022, a day after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The case relates to alleged corruption in implementing MGNREGA, the Centre's flagship scheme for rural employment.

"In light of the recommendations made by the Suspension Review Committee after due consideration, Pooja Singhal, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has been reinstated with effect from December 7, 2024, following her release on bail," said a notification issued by the Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Raj Bhasa on Tuesday evening.

After being relieved from suspension, Singhal will contribute to the Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Raj Bhasa, it stated. The ED had accused Singhal, a former secretary in the state Mines Department, of money laundering. A special court granted her bail on December 7 last year.

Read More

  1. SC defers hearing on bail plea of suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal's to Dec 1
  2. Breach of privacy, my pictures in hospital leaked: Suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal to SC

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATEMONEY LAUNDERING CASEJHARKHAND GOVERNMENTIAS OFFICER POOJA SINGHAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.