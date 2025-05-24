ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Health Minister Questions PM Modi’s Health Over ‘Sindoor In Blood’ Remarks

The health minister made this statement during the ‘Samvidhan Bachao Rally (Save Constitution Rally) organised at his residential complex on Saturday.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 24, 2025 at 7:34 PM IST

Jamtara: Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari on Saturday jibed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent statement declaring that “not blood, but sindoor (vermilion) flows through my veins” in a warning to India’s enemies.

Ansari stated that he “wishes to conduct a medical examination to verify the PM’s health condition.”

The Congress leader said he was shocked by PM Modi's statement. “How did vermilion come into his blood? This is a serious matter. As a health minister, I want to get him examined so that his health condition can be clear,” he said.

The health minister made this statement during the ‘Samvidhan Bachao Rally (Save Constitution Rally) organised at his residential complex here on Saturday.

On the occasion, Ansari said that the campaign being run by the Congress to save the Constitution and the country is creating enthusiasm among the people.

Former Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh and senior Congress leader and former MP Furkan Ansari also participated in this event. The leader accused the BJP-led central government of endangering the constitution.

“The constitution of the country is in danger; we have to save it to save the country. It will also keep all the communities, the tribals, dalits, muslims, OBCs, and upper caste safe,” Ansari said.

“The public is feeling cheated, and there is a lot of anger among them. So, the Congress started the Save Constitution campaign under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. It is getting widespread support from the public,” he said.

