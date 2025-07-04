Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari Receives Death Threat Over Phone

Ranchi: Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari received a death threat over the phone while in Delhi, officials said on Friday.

According to officials, the threat call was made on Thursday between 11 PM and 11.30 PM from an unknown number (7903928578), warning Ansari that he would be blown up within 24 hours.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Ansari said that he was shocked after he received the threat call. He said that this was the first time that he received such a threatening call, adding that he immediately informed Ranchi (Senior Superintendent of Police), SSP Chandan Sinha, about the incident.

Ansari said that at the time of the call, he was in Delhi, visiting his colleague Minister Hafizul Hazan, who is undergoing heart surgery in Medanta Hospital. Ansari said that he was puzzled by the threat call, emphasising that he has no enmity with anyone. He said, "I listen to every section of society. I do not understand why anyone would want to threaten me."

When asked about filing an FIR in this regard, Ansari said that the identity of the caller must be established first. He said that if the caller turns out to be mentally unstable or a drunk person calling irresponsibly, then counselling might help. He also emphasised that if the threat call was part of a larger conspiracy, then strict action must be taken.

Police said that the mobile number from which the threat call was received is currently switched off. Police are expected to begin tracing the origin of the call and investigating the matter further.