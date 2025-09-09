Jharkhand: HC Stays Auction Of Minor Mineral Mines Until PESA Rules Notified
The petition filed by Adivasi Intellectual Forum alleged that despite court’s earlier order, directing the state to issue the notification, no compliance had been made.
Published : September 9, 2025 at 8:59 PM IST
Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court has imposed a ban on the state government on the auction and lease of minor mineral mines until the rules of the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act are formally notified.
The court directed that control over natural resources in scheduled areas must be handed over to Gram Sabhas as mandated under PESA.
A division bench of Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar delivered the order while hearing a contempt petition filed by the Adivasi Intellectual Forum.
The petition alleged that despite the court’s earlier order on July 29, 2024, directing the state to issue the notification, no compliance had been made.
Victor Malto, National Convenor of the Forum, confirmed the development. Malto said that the government was deliberately delaying the process while pushing ahead with plans to lease sand and other minor mineral mines across Jharkhand.
During the hearing, the bench expressed dissatisfaction with the state’s response. On the reply submitted by Panchayati Raj Department Principal Secretary Manoj Kumar, the court observed, "Nothing special has been done to implement our orders. This has nothing to do with our order; rather, we are only following the constitutional mandate. You cannot escape by saying that this is the work of the Chief Minister and Cabinet Ministers."
Chief Justice Chauhan further said, “Do you want us to send the Chief Minister and Cabinet Ministers to jail. Is this what you are suggesting?”
Petitioners' lawyers Abhishek Rai, Gyanant Singh and senior advocate Ajit Kumar said that the delay in the notification of the rules was done with a purpose. The state government is in the process of auctioning and giving long-term leases of sand and other minor mineral mines across the state.
