Jharkhand: HC Stays Auction Of Minor Mineral Mines Until PESA Rules Notified

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court has imposed a ban on the state government on the auction and lease of minor mineral mines until the rules of the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act are formally notified.

The court directed that control over natural resources in scheduled areas must be handed over to Gram Sabhas as mandated under PESA.

A division bench of Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar delivered the order while hearing a contempt petition filed by the Adivasi Intellectual Forum.

The petition alleged that despite the court’s earlier order on July 29, 2024, directing the state to issue the notification, no compliance had been made.

Victor Malto, National Convenor of the Forum, confirmed the development. Malto said that the government was deliberately delaying the process while pushing ahead with plans to lease sand and other minor mineral mines across Jharkhand.