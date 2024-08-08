ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand HC Seeks Fresh Affidavit On Bangladeshi Infiltrators, Asks State To Be Vigilant

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

A bench headed by acting Chief Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad was hearing a PIL filed by Daniel Danish, who alleged that infiltrators from Bangladesh have settled in Jharkhand's Sahibganj, Pakur, Dumka, Jamtada, Deoghar and Godda areas and are marrying girls here. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled on August 22.

Jharkhand HC Seeks Fresh Affidavit On Bangladeshi Infiltrators, Asks State To Be Vigilant
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday questioned as to what steps have been taken to prevent influx of immigrants from Bangladesh in view of the unrest in the neighbouring country and directed the state government to remain alert.

A bench headed by acting Chief Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) related to alleged infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals into Santhal area of Jharkhand. It pointed out that there is an atmosphere of political instability in Bangladesh and it will be too late if the government does not wake up now.

Asking as to what efforts the Central government has taken to prevent infiltration into Jharkhand, the court also inquired about the steps taken to identify the alleged infiltrators and to deport them. Also, he has sought a fresh affidavit in this connection.

During the previous hearing, the high court had directed the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts to file an affidavit to identify the alleged infiltrators and to deport them. However, when the affidavit was filed by junior officials instead of Deputy Commissioners, the court expressed strong displeasure and issued instructions to file the affidavit again. The court had also directed the SPs of the respective districts to help them in preparing the data.

Advocate Dhiraj Kumar of Jharkhand High Court said that the bench has instructed the state government to be vigilant in the wake of the present situation in the neighbourhood. Director General of BSF, Director of IB, Election Commission, Director General of Unique Identification Authority of India have also been made parties in this case, he said.

A detailed hearing of the case will be held on August 22.

Petitioner Daniel Danish had filed a PIL alleging that Bangladeshi infiltrators have settled in Sahibganj, Pakur, Dumka, Jamtada, Deoghar and Godda areas of Jharkhand. They are marrying girls here and this has a direct impact on demography, the petitioner had stated.

Read more

Odisha Intensifies Sea Patrolling Amid Bangladesh Unrest, Coastal Dists On Alert

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday questioned as to what steps have been taken to prevent influx of immigrants from Bangladesh in view of the unrest in the neighbouring country and directed the state government to remain alert.

A bench headed by acting Chief Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) related to alleged infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals into Santhal area of Jharkhand. It pointed out that there is an atmosphere of political instability in Bangladesh and it will be too late if the government does not wake up now.

Asking as to what efforts the Central government has taken to prevent infiltration into Jharkhand, the court also inquired about the steps taken to identify the alleged infiltrators and to deport them. Also, he has sought a fresh affidavit in this connection.

During the previous hearing, the high court had directed the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts to file an affidavit to identify the alleged infiltrators and to deport them. However, when the affidavit was filed by junior officials instead of Deputy Commissioners, the court expressed strong displeasure and issued instructions to file the affidavit again. The court had also directed the SPs of the respective districts to help them in preparing the data.

Advocate Dhiraj Kumar of Jharkhand High Court said that the bench has instructed the state government to be vigilant in the wake of the present situation in the neighbourhood. Director General of BSF, Director of IB, Election Commission, Director General of Unique Identification Authority of India have also been made parties in this case, he said.

A detailed hearing of the case will be held on August 22.

Petitioner Daniel Danish had filed a PIL alleging that Bangladeshi infiltrators have settled in Sahibganj, Pakur, Dumka, Jamtada, Deoghar and Godda areas of Jharkhand. They are marrying girls here and this has a direct impact on demography, the petitioner had stated.

Read more

Odisha Intensifies Sea Patrolling Amid Bangladesh Unrest, Coastal Dists On Alert

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JHARKHAND HIGH COURTBANGLADESHI INFILTRATORSINFILTRATORS FROM BANGLADESHPOLITICAL INSTABILITY IN BANGLADESH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.