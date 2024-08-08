ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand HC Seeks Fresh Affidavit On Bangladeshi Infiltrators, Asks State To Be Vigilant

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday questioned as to what steps have been taken to prevent influx of immigrants from Bangladesh in view of the unrest in the neighbouring country and directed the state government to remain alert.

A bench headed by acting Chief Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) related to alleged infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals into Santhal area of Jharkhand. It pointed out that there is an atmosphere of political instability in Bangladesh and it will be too late if the government does not wake up now.

Asking as to what efforts the Central government has taken to prevent infiltration into Jharkhand, the court also inquired about the steps taken to identify the alleged infiltrators and to deport them. Also, he has sought a fresh affidavit in this connection.

During the previous hearing, the high court had directed the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts to file an affidavit to identify the alleged infiltrators and to deport them. However, when the affidavit was filed by junior officials instead of Deputy Commissioners, the court expressed strong displeasure and issued instructions to file the affidavit again. The court had also directed the SPs of the respective districts to help them in preparing the data.

Advocate Dhiraj Kumar of Jharkhand High Court said that the bench has instructed the state government to be vigilant in the wake of the present situation in the neighbourhood. Director General of BSF, Director of IB, Election Commission, Director General of Unique Identification Authority of India have also been made parties in this case, he said.