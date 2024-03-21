Jharkhand Has A Long History Of Defections

Ranchi: Gone are the days when leaders used to spend their entire lives maintaining loyalty towards a single party or organisation. The leader's dedication towards his party used to become his identity. Now, politicians switch side whenever it seems beneficial for them. Jharkhand too has a long history of defections.

The most popular name among the defectors is Babulal Marandi, who presently has command over the state BJP. In 2006, he formed his own party, JVM, after being isolated in the party when he lost the CM's chair due to internal dispute. After which, he had kept cursing the BJP for years.

When he returned, he said that it would be his good fortune if he got the job of sweeping the floor of the party office. Many leaders namely Amar Bauri, former state president Ravindra Rai and former state president Deepak Prakash had once stood behind Babulal. Naveen Jaiswal had also left AJSU and joined BJP.

Baban Gupta, who was the state president of LJP, had also started looking for a political future with BJP. Leaders like Bhanu Pratap Shahi, Radhakrishna Kishore, Anant Pratap Dev, Sukhdev Bhagat, Manoj Yadav were among those who changed sides. In the last elections, RJD state president Annapurna Devi had switched sides at the last moment and joined BJP.

Annapurna Devi became MP from Koderma on BJP ticket and then got a place in Modi's cabinet. Those who joined BJP in recent times are namely Congress's Geeta Koda and RJD's Ghuran Ram. BJP MP from Jamshedpur, Vidyut Varan was also once a part of JMM. Kunal Shadangi is also included in this list.

There were many leaders who joined the Congress. Rajesh Thakur, who started his political journey from NCP crossed over to Congress. He is the state president. Subodhkant Sahay, who was successful in finding a political future by joining the Congress from Janata Dal, became MP thrice and got a berth in the Union Cabinet. Bandhu Tirkey, an independent leader, is the state president in-charge of Congress.

Congress made Sukhdev Bhagat its state president but he joined the BJP in 2019 and returned to Congress with great difficulty. Similarly, former state president Pradeep Balmuchu had also joined AJSU but returned to Congress. Recently, BJP MLA JP Patel has joined Congress.

The recent example is that of Sita Soren. By separating from the Soren family, Sita has written a new chapter in the politics of Jharkhand. Hemlal Murmu, a powerful leader, had also once joined BJP, but then returned home.

JMM MLA Stephen Marandi had also once left the party and joined Congress. Baidyanath Ram once had a bad reputation in BJP but when he got a ticket, he joined JMM. Recently Champai's name was also included in the cabinet expansion. But it was removed at the last moment leaving him extremely angry. Congress had an MLA from Gandeya seat but seeing opportunity, he joined JMM. When Hemant government got into trouble, he created history by resigning and has been benefitted as JMM has sent him to Rajya Sabha.

Changing parties is common among politicians in Jharkhand. Politicians belonging to every political party are involved in this game of defection. Political analyst Amarnath Jha said that there are many reasons behind defections. Leaders change parties to get themselves identified with the internal politics of a party and get a profitable position in the new party.

Jharkhand High Court advocate Satyaprakash Mishra said with time, personal interests come to dominate politicians. In such a situation, instead of the party, they always work on maintaining their identity, he said.