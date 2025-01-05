ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Govt Suspends Classes Till Grade 8 From Jan 7-13 Due To Cold Wave

Jharkhand continues to reel under cold wave conditions with the mercury falling below 6 degrees Celsius in some parts.

Jharkhand Govt Suspends Classes Till Grade 8 From Jan 7-13 Due To Cold Wave
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 45 minutes ago

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government on Saturday announced that schools will remain closed for students from kindergarten to class 8 from January 7 to 13 due to the cold wave in the state.

The School Education and Literacy Department, in a notification issued on Saturday evening, announced that the suspension of classes for students till grade 8 will be for all categories of schools, including government, aided, minority and private, in view of prevailing cold wave conditions in the state.

Jharkhand continues to reel under cold wave conditions with the mercury falling below 6 degrees Celsius in some parts.

The department, in the notification, further said that classes for students of classes 9 to 12 would be held as usual.

Dry weather prevailed in the state during the last 24 hours with the lowest minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius recorded in Khunti, it said.

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government on Saturday announced that schools will remain closed for students from kindergarten to class 8 from January 7 to 13 due to the cold wave in the state.

The School Education and Literacy Department, in a notification issued on Saturday evening, announced that the suspension of classes for students till grade 8 will be for all categories of schools, including government, aided, minority and private, in view of prevailing cold wave conditions in the state.

Jharkhand continues to reel under cold wave conditions with the mercury falling below 6 degrees Celsius in some parts.

The department, in the notification, further said that classes for students of classes 9 to 12 would be held as usual.

Dry weather prevailed in the state during the last 24 hours with the lowest minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius recorded in Khunti, it said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JHARKHAND SCHOOL HOLIDAYSCHOOL HOLIDAYCOLD WAVE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.