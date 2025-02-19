Jharkhand Govt Bans Gutkha, Pan Masala Containing Tobacco Or Nicotine

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Government has imposed a one-year ban on selling gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine. The state Health and Family Welfare Department issued the notification on Tuesday and said the ban will be effective immediately.

ACS-cum-Food Safety Commissioner Ajay Kumar Singh issued the order under Section 30 (2) (a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Regulations 2,3, and 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restriction on Sales) Regulations, 2011.

While issuing the order, Singh also asked the Director Department of Information & Public Relations to publish the notification through newspapers for three days to spread awareness. According to the notification, legal action will be taken against those manufacturing, storing, and selling gutkha and pan masala in the state.

On the occasion of the Cancer Day event, State Health Minister Irfan Ansari expressed concern about the rising number of oral cancer patients statewide. He further said that the ban was initiated to protect the health and interests of the state's young generation.

According to the official data, the number of patients suffering from oral cancer has been increasing rapidly because of the consumption of tobacco or nicotine in the state. About 70 people are suffering from cancer per one lakh population, the data confirmed. Of these, 40-45 patients are suffering from oral cancer due to tobacco and gutkha.

In June 2022, on the initiative of the then Chief Minister Hemant Soren, at least 11 brands of pan masala were banned for one year. Before that, a ban was imposed on May 8, 2020, after magnesium carbonate was found in the samples of pan masala.