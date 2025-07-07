ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Govt Lags In Spending: Only 13.7% Of Scheme Funds Used In First Quarter, Finance Minister Responds

Ranchi: The Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand announced a huge budget for the financial year 2025-26, allocating over Rs 91,000 crore for various schemes. However, concerns have grown over tardy pace of implementation as government records show that only Rs 12,585.30 crore, which accounts to just 13.72 percent of the planned expenditure, was used in the first quarter from April to June 2025.

The slow pace of expenditure has raised doubts about the completion of the schemes on time. As per government records, of the Rs 91,741.52 crore scheme set for the current financial year, only Rs 12,585.30 crore has been spent in the first three months. Similarly, under the establishment head, where a budget of Rs 53,658.47 crore was allocated, so far only Rs 8,603.50 crore, i.e. 16.03 percent has been spent.

Amid growing concerns, state finance minister Radhakrishna Kishore has called a high-level meeting of departmental secretaries on Tuesday (July 8) at 11 AM at the Jharkhand Project Bhawan (Mantralaya). Secretaries and heads of all departments, including the Chief Secretary, will be present. Special focus will be on departments that have been found to have zero expenditure.

Which Departments Are Lagging Behind?

Shockingly, the Agriculture Department, in a state heavily dependent on farming, has not spent a single rupee till June 23, suggest the government records. Other departments which have performed poorly include Drinking Water and Sanitation, which has spent only 0.15 percent of funds, Panchayati Raj (zero percent), and Water Resources department which has spent 14.58 percent of allocated funds so far.