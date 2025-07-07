Jharkhand Govt Lags In Spending: Only 13.7% Of Scheme Funds Used In First Quarter, Finance Minister Responds

Ranchi: The Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand announced a huge budget for the financial year 2025-26, allocating over Rs 91,000 crore for various schemes. However, concerns have grown over tardy pace of implementation as government records show that only Rs 12,585.30 crore, which accounts to just 13.72 percent of the planned expenditure, was used in the first quarter from April to June 2025.
The slow pace of expenditure has raised doubts about the completion of the schemes on time. As per government records, of the Rs 91,741.52 crore scheme set for the current financial year, only Rs 12,585.30 crore has been spent in the first three months. Similarly, under the establishment head, where a budget of Rs 53,658.47 crore was allocated, so far only Rs 8,603.50 crore, i.e. 16.03 percent has been spent.
Amid growing concerns, state finance minister Radhakrishna Kishore has called a high-level meeting of departmental secretaries on Tuesday (July 8) at 11 AM at the Jharkhand Project Bhawan (Mantralaya). Secretaries and heads of all departments, including the Chief Secretary, will be present. Special focus will be on departments that have been found to have zero expenditure.
Which Departments Are Lagging Behind?
Shockingly, the Agriculture Department, in a state heavily dependent on farming, has not spent a single rupee till June 23, suggest the government records. Other departments which have performed poorly include Drinking Water and Sanitation, which has spent only 0.15 percent of funds, Panchayati Raj (zero percent), and Water Resources department which has spent 14.58 percent of allocated funds so far.
In his reaction, finance minister Kishore acknowledged the tardy pace of expenditure and stated that departments were expected to spend at least 25 percent of their funds in the first quarter, but "most have failed to do so".
"This is the farming season, and yet the Agriculture Department could not utilise even the available funds. There is no shortage of money, so we must find out why funds are not being spent," he said.
The minister added that the goal is to achieve 35 percent spending by the end of the second quarter to stay on track for 100 percent budget utilisation this year.
"Chief Minister Hemant Soren wants timely implementation of all government schemes. Last year there was election, but this year there are no such excuses. We must ensure full and timely use of the budget," Kishore stated.
