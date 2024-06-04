Godda Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024: BJP's Nishikant Dubey Wins By 1 Lakh Votes

Godda: The BJP's sitting MP Nishikant Dubey has won from Godda Lok Sabha constituency for the fourth time by a margin of over 1.01 lakh votes. Dubey has secured 6,93,140 votes against Congress's Pradeep Yadav who secured 5,91,327 votes.

Dubey, who won three consecutive terms from this seat, was found ahead in the early rounds of counting but was then seen trailing for a short while. Noon onwards, he has been ahead of his nearest rival Pradeep Yadav.

Counting was held in the six assembly segments under Godda Lok Sabha seat of Jharkhand in Godda district and part of Deogarh and Dumka districts.

The Congress, which first announced the candidature of Dipika Pandey Singh on the seat opposite Dubey, replaced her with Poraiyahat MLA Pradeep Yadav, who quit the JVM (P) to join the Congress in 2019.

2024 polls: The total number of registered voters in Godda Lok Sabha constituency in 2024 polls was 1994587 and the seat saw a voting turnout of 68.63 %, according to the Election Commission’s data. The seat went to polls in phase 7 on June 1, 2024.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election: BJP's Nishikant Dubey won the seat by a huge margin of 1,84,227 votes against Jharkhand Vikas Morcha's (Prajatantrik) Pradeep Yadav. While Dubey secured 637610 votes while Yadav polled 453383 votes. Yadav again faces Dubey in the electoral battle in Godda, but on a Congress ticket this time. In 2014, Nishikant Dubey had retained the Godda seat defeating Congress's Furkan Ansari at the time.