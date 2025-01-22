ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Girl Allegedly Raped By Friend In Bihar; Accused Absconding

The girl alleged that the accused called her to his room where he raped her after feeding her with intoxicants.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 22, 2025, 12:22 PM IST

Patna: In a shocking incident, a girl from Jharkhand was allegedly raped by a friend in Bihar capital Patna after intoxicating her at his room. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

The 22-year-old girl is a resident of Giridih in Jharkhand and is staying at a private hostel in Patrakar Nagar police station area of Patna. In her statement to the police, the girl said that she became friends with the accused youth Priyanshu Singh Rajput during her studies.

A few days ago, the accused called her to his room on the pretext of his illness and deceitfully mixed intoxicants and fed her, she said adding when she became unconscious, he raped her. After regaining consciousness, she somehow reached her hostel room and later approached the police with the complaint.

According to the police, the victim had befriended the boy last year. According to the girl, the accused used to threaten her repeatedly and call her home before sexually assaulting her.

A case has been registered against the accused Priyanshu Singh Rajput following the complaint of the girl student. The accused is said to be a resident of Kankarbagh. He is absconding since the complaint was filed. Police station in-charge Neeraj Thakur said that raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.

