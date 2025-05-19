ETV Bharat / state

Why Is Jharkhand's Giridih No Longer A Naxal Stronghold?

Giridih: Nestled in the Parasnath hills, the border areas of ​​Giridih-Dhanbad were once known as a nursery of Naxalism. However, it has been abandoned by the top Naxal commanders and cadres, diminishing their influence and terror in the region.

Security forces claim that Naxals have been marginalised in Parasnath, once considered their safest hideout, due to the joint operation of paramilitary and police.

“Naxals were either killed or caught, while a large number surrendered as well. Now, the situation is such that even the residents here who hold high positions in the organisation have fled the area,” they said.

On the other hand, under the leadership of Giridih SP Dr Bimal Kumar, CRPF Commandant and ASP Campaign Surjeet, police and paramilitary forces are continuously conducting search operations in the area. During these actions, a huge cache of arms hidden by Naxalites in the Parasnath area was recovered.

Jharkhand's Giridih No Longer Stronghold Of Naxalites: Know The Reason (ETV Bharat)

Top leaders with a Rs 1 crore bounty

The Jharkhand government has placed a bounty of Rs 1 crore on five Naxals of CPI (Maoist). Out of these, three are from this area.

One of them, Prayag Manjhi, alias Vivek, was killed in an encounter recently. He was a resident of Daluabeda (near the border of Giridih) in Dhanbad. Whereas the top leader of the organisation today, Naxal Misir Besra (CPI (Maoist) Politburo member) with a bounty of Rs 1 crore, is a resident of Madanadih (Pirtand block) of this Parasnath zone. CPI (Maoist) Central Committee member Patiram Manjhi, alias Anal, with a bounty of Rs 1 crore, is also a resident of Jharaha of Pirtand.

The most dreaded Naxal is nowhere in sight

Naxalism was strongest in the Parasnath area two decades ago, with Ramdayal Mahato alias Bachchan, Ajay Mahato alias Tiger, Sahebram Manjhi, Karamchand alias Gandhi, Anmol, Raghunath, Mochu, Ranvijay, Balbir, Ranveer alias Nago, Prabha, Shanti, Sheela, and Jaya playing a crucial role in strengthening the organisation.

Among these Naxalite leaders, Nago and Prabha were arrested, and Sahebram was killed while Ramdayal and Balbir surrendered. Jaya also died during treatment.

The notorious and most prominent among the Naxal leaders was Ajay, but in the last five or six years, his movement in this area has also reduced. It is said that Ajay has been given a different command in the organisation.