Jharkhand: Four Families Allege Harassment By Fellow Villagers Post Conversion At Latehar Village

Latehar: Four families at a village in Jharkhand's Latehar have alleged harassment by fellow villagers for converting to another religion even as the villagers accused the former of giving communal colour to a minor dispute.

The four families including that of Shyam Dev Oraon of Hata village under Manika police station area of the district said that they have left their village and taken shelter at their relatives' house after being driven away by the fellow villagers.

They said that after converting to another religion, some villagers of the village are targeting them and constantly harassing them for the same. Due to the fear of some untoward incident, they have left the village and are staying with their relatives for the last 15 days, he said.

Shyam Dev Oraon, who adopted another religion, said that about 20 days ago, during the collection of donations for 'Sarhul' ritual in the village, he humbly denied contribution due to lack of money.

"On this, the people asking for donations got angry and started fighting and quarreling," he said.

As tensions escalated, police, which was informed by the locals, rushed to the spot and calmed down the tempers. But Oraon alleged that after the quarrel, some villagers hatched a conspiracy to harm them, which he said, forced them to leave the village.

Nageshwar Oraon, another villager, said that after the dispute over donation, the villagers thrashed Oraon and him besides the families of two other villagers and tortured them.