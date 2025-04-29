Jharkhand: Four Families Allege Harassment By Fellow Villagers Post Conversion At Latehar Village

Latehar: Four families at a village in Jharkhand's Latehar have alleged harassment by fellow villagers for converting to another religion even as the villagers accused the former of giving communal colour to a minor dispute.
The four families including that of Shyam Dev Oraon of Hata village under Manika police station area of the district said that they have left their village and taken shelter at their relatives' house after being driven away by the fellow villagers.
They said that after converting to another religion, some villagers of the village are targeting them and constantly harassing them for the same. Due to the fear of some untoward incident, they have left the village and are staying with their relatives for the last 15 days, he said.
Shyam Dev Oraon, who adopted another religion, said that about 20 days ago, during the collection of donations for 'Sarhul' ritual in the village, he humbly denied contribution due to lack of money.
"On this, the people asking for donations got angry and started fighting and quarreling," he said.
As tensions escalated, police, which was informed by the locals, rushed to the spot and calmed down the tempers. But Oraon alleged that after the quarrel, some villagers hatched a conspiracy to harm them, which he said, forced them to leave the village.
Nageshwar Oraon, another villager, said that after the dispute over donation, the villagers thrashed Oraon and him besides the families of two other villagers and tortured them.
Nageshwar claimed that about 10 years ago, six families of the village had converted to another religion. But after a meeting in the village, two families returned to the old religion.
Those who did not return to their old religion alleged that they have been harassed many times by the fellow villagers.
Meanwhile, many villagers said that the four families were "unnecessarily blowing up a minor dispute at someone's behest". The villagers said that the families did not face any problem for the last 10 years after converting.
"After 10 years, they are trying to blow up a minor dispute and turn it into a major dispute".
Manika police station in-charge Shashi Kumar said the matter escalated after a dispute over donation which was resolved by holding a meeting in the village itself.
With regard to the allegations by the four members about being driven away by the fellow villagers, Kumar said that the matter will be clear only after investigating the whole matter.
