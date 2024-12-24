ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand’s First GEL Church Prepares For Christmas 2024

Ranchi: As Christmas 2024 nears, a 169-year-old Gothic style church in Jharkhand has stood the test of time being the state's first church.

The GEL (Gossner Evangelical Lutheran) Church located at the Mahatma Gandhi Marg in capital Ranchi, holds the distinction of being the state's first church. Built in 1855, the Gothic-style landmark remains one of the state’s most prominent churches, with its architectural beauty continuing to captivate visitors, making it a unique heritage site.

The church was constructed under the guidance of Father Gossner, with the foundation laid by German missionaries in 1851. The total cost of construction was approximately Rs 13,000, a significant sum at the time.

During the 1857 rebellion, the church was targeted with four cannonballs. A mark from one of these strikes is still seen on the western door, serving as a historical reminder.

A mark of a cannon ball from 1857 rebellion on the wall of GEL Church, Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)

The church is an excellent example of Gothic-style architecture, which originated in medieval Europe, particularly France and Germany. Its intricate design and pointed arches reflect the expertise of German craftsmen who brought this style to Ranchi, making the church an architectural marvel of its time.As Christmas approaches, the church is abuzz with activity. Every year, special prayer services are held here to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. The church is beautifully decorated, and Christmas is celebrated with devotion and joy.In 1915, during World War I, German missionaries were forced to leave India. The responsibility of the GEL Church was then handed over to the then Bishop Dr Foss Westcott of Chotanagpur. Since then, the church has seen about 30 fathers serve as its leaders, each contributing to its rich legacy.