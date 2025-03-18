ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Fire At Indian Oil Depot Premises In Deoghar

Fire engines are working to extinguish the blaze and all oil tankers have been shifted to a safe place.

Jharkhand: Fire At Indian Oil Depot Premises In Deoghar
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 18, 2025, 10:43 PM IST

Deoghar: A fire broke out at the premises of an Indian Oil depot in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Tuesday, officials said. The fire broke out in the parking area of the depot, adjacent to Badladih village in Jasidih, they said.

Fire engines are working to extinguish the blaze, Deputy Commissioner Giridih Vishal Sagar said. All oil tankers have been shifted to a safe place, he said.

Sub Divisional Officer Ravi Kumar, who is monitoring the fire-fighting operation, told PTI there was no loss of life or goods in the incident. The situation is under control, he said.

Deoghar: A fire broke out at the premises of an Indian Oil depot in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Tuesday, officials said. The fire broke out in the parking area of the depot, adjacent to Badladih village in Jasidih, they said.

Fire engines are working to extinguish the blaze, Deputy Commissioner Giridih Vishal Sagar said. All oil tankers have been shifted to a safe place, he said.

Sub Divisional Officer Ravi Kumar, who is monitoring the fire-fighting operation, told PTI there was no loss of life or goods in the incident. The situation is under control, he said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JHARKHANDINDIAN OIL DEPOTDEOGHARFIRE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.