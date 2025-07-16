Jharkhand Finance Minister Alleges SRE, SCAS Funds Stopped By Centre

Ranchi: Jharkhand Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore on Wednesday accused the Central Government of stopping Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Fund and Special Central Assistance Scheme (SCAS), used in fight against Naxalism for the last two years.

He challenged the Centre and said if it feels Naxalism has ended in Jharkhand, then it should try removing 196 police pickets put up in Naxal-affected areas. The Finance Minister accused the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre of harassing the India Block Mahagathbandhan government of Jharkhand.

He said that the Hemant Soren-led government has controlled Naxalism to a great extent, but it has not been completely eradicated. Kishore said 21 out of the 24 districts of Jharkhand (Bokaro, Chatra, Dhanbad, East Singhbhum, Garhwa, Giridih, Gumla, Hazaribagh, Koderma, Latehar, Lohardaga, Palamu, Ranchi, Simdega, Saraikela-Kharsawan, West Singhbhum, Khunti, Ramgarh, Dumka, Deoghar and Pakur) are Naxal-affected, for which SRE funds were being received earlier.

The minister said he had raised this issue at the 16th Finance Commission meeting yet the Centre has not paid the SRE funds. Kishore said, due to non-receipt of SRE funds, even police patrolling in Naxal-affected areas is getting affected. He said that this fund was used for police action and development work in Naxal-affected areas. "Now due to non-receipt of funds from the Center, the police is facing a shortage of vehicles, petrol and diesel, due to which the movement of security in Naxal-affected areas has been adversely affected," he said.

Kishore said the Special Central Assistance Fund has also been stopped, due to which schools, health services and other development works are getting affected in Naxal-affected areas. He demanded the Central Government to correctly assess the ground situation of Naxalism in the state.

According to information given by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha, Jharkhand received Rs 77.12 crore in financial year 2020-21, Rs 84.45 crore in 2021-22, Rs 60.95 crore in 2022-23 and Rs 102.2 crore in 2023-24 under SRE fund. However, Kishore said the amount has not been received for the financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26.

BJP Spokesperson Rafia Naaz (ETV Bharat)

On the allegations of the Finance Minister, Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Rafia Naz said that on the one hand the Mahagathbandhan government claims that Naxalism has ended under the rule of Hemant Soren and on the other hand the Finance Minister is claiming that Naxalism still exists. Naaz described the statements as contradictory and politically motivated.