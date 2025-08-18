Jharkhand Farmer’s Cinderella Moment - Invited To Dinner At Rashtrapati Bhawan

Ranchi: Indian democracy has various colours and very deep roots. This Independence Day had an altogether different meaning for a marginal farmer cum labourer from Jharkhand who was invited to have dinner at Rashtrapati Bhawan on August 15.

Ramdas Bedia of Besi village in Angada block of Ranchi was felicitated for building his house under Pradhan Mantri Awas (Gramin) Yojana much before the stipulated time.

Bedia was enchanted on coming face to face with the President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that he would never forget the moment in his life.

He said that he had never ever imagined in his dreams that a Block Development Officer (BDO) and the Postal Department employees would come to his mud-tiled house. Bedia could not fathom the purpose of their visit to his humble abode.

They came on August 6 and handed him a card while telling him that he had received an invitation from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to attend the dinner on the evening of August 15.

He was then told that he had built a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas (Rural) Yojana before the stipulated time and was being given an honour.

This invitation excited him no end, and he kept thinking how he would go to Delhi. He neither had a pair of clothes nor money to buy a train ticket. But on August 13, some block officials came to escort him to Ranchi Railway Station, where a nodal officer named Vikas met him. Vikas was to accompany him to Delhi.

He left for Delhi by train, and this was his first journey in the Rajdhani Express. He was given two sets of clothes, including a Sarna kurta-pyjama, a Sarna bandi and a gamchha, besides a purple coloured bandi. The word ‘Karmayogi’ was written on it.

On reaching Delhi the next day, he was taken to a hotel. He was later taken to a minister's house, who praised him for building his house before time. He later came to know that the dignitary was Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durga Das Uikey.

Bedia related that on the evening of August 15, around ten people from the tribal communities from different states were taken to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He explained that only those with the invitation cards were allowed entry at the gate, where mobiles and pens were deposited. The nodal officers were not allowed entry.

“There is a big hall in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A large number of people were standing in a queue there. After a while, the President came. When she reached me, I introduced myself. The President said nice to meet you. Then the Prime Minister also came. I wanted to touch the feet of both because a poor farmer had received such a big honour. But it was already announced on the mike that neither hands should be shaken nor feet should be touched," Bedia said.

Bedia further disclosed that he got vegetarian food like at home in Rashtrapati Bhawan. He said, "It was very good. Probably eight to nine people could sit at one table. Not even once did I feel that I was eating a special kind of food. I ate rice, dal, vegetables and roti to my heart's content. There were many kinds of sweets too. Sitting there, it did not seem that I was sowing paddy in the field till some time ago. But I knew that as soon as I leave, I will have to labour again. Only then will I be able to buy oil, masala and children's notebooks and pencils."

Along with the other guests, he was taken to the India Gate, where he got himself photographed. Thereafter, he boarded the train back from Anand Vihar terminal. He travelled in AC First Class.

He said, "I have never been treated so well to date. I have learnt only one thing from this trip, that if every Indian keeps doing their work with honesty, they can achieve every goal. Now I want both my sons and daughter to study and become big people." He will be shifting to his new house on Dussehra.

