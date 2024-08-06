ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: 1 Worker Killed, 12 Injured In Explosion At Hazaribagh Factory

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 6, 2024, 4:24 PM IST

An explosion in the chimney of Pawan Putra Sponge Iron Plant left one worker dead and 12 others injured. A probe has been initiated and former MLA Manoj Yadav has demanded compensation for the affected workers.

Blast at Pawan Putra Sponge Iron Plant in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh (ETV Bharat Photo)

Hazaribagh (Jharkhand): One worker was killed and 12 others sustained severe burn injuries in a blast in the chimney of a factory in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district on Tuesday.

The accident took place at Pawan Putra Sponge Iron Plant operating in Ranchi Industrial Area Development Authority (RIADA) premises under Barhi police station area of ​​the district. The injured were admitted to a private hospital in Hazaribagh for medical attention and some of them were later referred to Ranchi for specialised treatment.

Dr Rajat Chakraborty of Hazaribagh's Arogya Hospital said among the injured factory workers, one died during treatment.

A large number of labourers were working inside the factory when the accident occurred. The incident has triggered chaos at the factory premises. On information about the accident, many senior officials reached the spot and are now taking stock of the situation.

On the other hand, additional forces have been deployed at the accident spot taking security aspect into consideration. Barhi block area's sub-divisional officer Johan Tudu, who is at the spot, said the entire case is being investigated. So far, 12 injured workers are undergoing treatment, he said adding that investigations are also underway to check whether any more labourers are trapped inside the factory premises.

Former MLA Manoj Yadav, who reached the hospital, has demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and proper compensation for the labourers.

