Jharkhand Ex-CM Champai Soren Announces Floating New Party Amid Speculation Of Switch To BJP

Ranchi/Seraikela (Jharkhand): Amid turmoil within the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), former Chief Minister Champai Soren has announced to float a new political party after returning from Delhi and meeting supporters in Hata area on Wednesday.

Soren's announcement has put an end to the ongoing speculations over joining the BJP. He said that the whole picture will be clear within seven days. Several supporters have gathered at his residence in Saraikela since late last night. Soren is set to visit different places and meet supporters there.

He said that since he has support of so many of his followers, floating a separate outfit will not be a difficult task. He, however, has not said anything about the name of his new party.

The announcement comes following reports of Soren being humiliated during his tenure. Taking to his X handle, Soren had said that he was forced to look for an alternative path after undergoing humiliation. He said there were three options before him namely to retire from politics or float a separate outfit or maintain the status quo.