Jharkhand Elections: INDIA Bloc Releases Manifesto, Promises 7 Guarantees

Ranchi: The Opposition's INDIA bloc on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.

The senior leaders of the INDIA bloc held a meeting at a private hotel in Ranchi. After which, Congress president Mallikarjun Khagde, JMM executive president Hemant Soren and leaders of other parties held a joint press conference.

The manifesto promises seven guarantees including protection of regional language and culture, 'Maiya Samman' (women empowerment), social justice, food security, employment and health security, education and farmer welfare.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the INDIA bloc parties have done excellent work in their respective states. "We ran the government while responding to the conspiracies of the Opposition. However, one month of tenure is still left. After all, what dire situation rose that elections had to be held now? I respect the powers given to the Election Commission. Today, elections are being held in two phases but earlier, there were five phases," he said.

On Saturday, the INDIA bloc finalised its seat-sharing agreement. It has been decided that Jharkhand Mukti Morcha will contest on 43 seats, Congress on 30 seats, RJD on six seats and Left parties on three seats.

Elections to the 82-member Assembly will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20 and the counting of votes will be on November 23.