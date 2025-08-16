ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren Passes Away In Delhi Hospital, Body Being Brought To Ranchi

Soren was airlifted to New Delhi from Jamshedpur for advanced treatment after he fell in the bathroom of his residence on August 2.

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren
Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren (Instagram@Ramdas_soren_minister)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 16, 2025 at 9:19 AM IST

Updated : August 16, 2025 at 9:25 AM IST

Ranchi: Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who was on life support, died on Friday night while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi. He was 62.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader was airlifted to the hospital in the national capital from Jamshedpur after he fell in the bathroom of his residence on August 2.

His body will be brought back to Ranchi at 9.10 am and will be kept on the assembly premises, where ministers, legislators and political leaders will pay homage to him, Soren's personal secretary Ajay Sinha said in a statement.

"The mortal remains of Education Minister Ramdas Soren will be brought to Ranchi's Bisra Munda Airport around 9.10 am. His body will be kept on Jharkhand Assembly premises, where last tributes will be paid," he said.

Sinha said the mortal remains will then be taken to his assembly constituency, Ghatshila, where it will be kept at Mau Bhandar Maidan and the JMM camp office.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who recently lost his father and JMM founder Shibu Soren, offered his condolences on the demise of his minister and party colleague.

"You shouldn't have left like this, Ramdas Da...Final Johar, Dada...," read the English translation of Hemant's post on X on Friday night.

Soren's condition was critical and he was on life support. A multidisciplinary team of senior specialists was closely monitoring his condition and providing intensive medical care.

