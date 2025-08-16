ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren Passes Away In Delhi Hospital, Body Being Brought To Ranchi

Ranchi: Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who was on life support, died on Friday night while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi. He was 62.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader was airlifted to the hospital in the national capital from Jamshedpur after he fell in the bathroom of his residence on August 2.

His body will be brought back to Ranchi at 9.10 am and will be kept on the assembly premises, where ministers, legislators and political leaders will pay homage to him, Soren's personal secretary Ajay Sinha said in a statement.

"The mortal remains of Education Minister Ramdas Soren will be brought to Ranchi's Bisra Munda Airport around 9.10 am. His body will be kept on Jharkhand Assembly premises, where last tributes will be paid," he said.