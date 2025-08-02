Jharkhand Education Minister Suffers 'Brain Injury' After Slipping In Bathroom, Being Airlifted To Delhi

Ranchi: Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren suffered a head injury after he fell in the bathroom in his residence early Saturday. He is being airlifted to a Delhi hospital for better treatment of what is suspected to be a blood clot in his brain.

Ramdas was seriously injured after slipping and falling in the bathroom. He was initially admitted to Tata Motors Hospital in Jamshedpur before it was decided to shift him to the national capital.

"Ramdas Soren ji's health has suddenly deteriorated. He fell in the bathroom, which resulted in a severe brain injury and a blood clot," Irfan Ansari, the state health minister, said in a statement.

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren (File)

Later, he told reporters that Soren was admitted to the Jamshedpur hospital, where doctors found blood clotting in the brain. "We are preparing to airlift him to Delhi. I am constantly in touch and monitoring his condition," he added.

Ansari said he was constantly monitoring his condition. "I pray to God for his speedy recovery. I am taking feedback on his health every moment. At present, Minister Ramdas Soren has been taken to Tata Motors Hospital in Jamshedpur. From there, he will be airlifted to Delhi in a short while," he said.

Ramdas Soren, one of the senior leaders of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, represents the Ghatsila Assembly segment. When Champai Soren joined the BJP, Hemant Soren made him a minister in his previous cabinet, projecting him as a big leader of Kolhan. After the 2024 election results, he was made a minister again.