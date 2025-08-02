ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Education Minister Suffers 'Brain Injury' After Slipping In Bathroom, Being Airlifted To Delhi

Ramdas Soren suffered a head injury after he fell in the bathroom in his residence early Saturday.

Jharkhand Minister Ramdas Soren being brought to a hospital after he fell in his house, in Jamshedpur, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025.
Jharkhand Minister Ramdas Soren being brought to a hospital after he fell in his house, in Jamshedpur, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 2, 2025 at 9:51 AM IST

1 Min Read

Ranchi: Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren suffered a head injury after he fell in the bathroom in his residence early Saturday. He is being airlifted to a Delhi hospital for better treatment of what is suspected to be a blood clot in his brain.

Ramdas was seriously injured after slipping and falling in the bathroom. He was initially admitted to Tata Motors Hospital in Jamshedpur before it was decided to shift him to the national capital.

"Ramdas Soren ji's health has suddenly deteriorated. He fell in the bathroom, which resulted in a severe brain injury and a blood clot," Irfan Ansari, the state health minister, said in a statement.

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren
Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren (File)

Later, he told reporters that Soren was admitted to the Jamshedpur hospital, where doctors found blood clotting in the brain. "We are preparing to airlift him to Delhi. I am constantly in touch and monitoring his condition," he added.

Ansari said he was constantly monitoring his condition. "I pray to God for his speedy recovery. I am taking feedback on his health every moment. At present, Minister Ramdas Soren has been taken to Tata Motors Hospital in Jamshedpur. From there, he will be airlifted to Delhi in a short while," he said.

Ramdas Soren, one of the senior leaders of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, represents the Ghatsila Assembly segment. When Champai Soren joined the BJP, Hemant Soren made him a minister in his previous cabinet, projecting him as a big leader of Kolhan. After the 2024 election results, he was made a minister again.

Read More

On Backfoot, Jharkhand Naxalites Instigating Villagers Against Government

Ranchi: Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren suffered a head injury after he fell in the bathroom in his residence early Saturday. He is being airlifted to a Delhi hospital for better treatment of what is suspected to be a blood clot in his brain.

Ramdas was seriously injured after slipping and falling in the bathroom. He was initially admitted to Tata Motors Hospital in Jamshedpur before it was decided to shift him to the national capital.

"Ramdas Soren ji's health has suddenly deteriorated. He fell in the bathroom, which resulted in a severe brain injury and a blood clot," Irfan Ansari, the state health minister, said in a statement.

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren
Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren (File)

Later, he told reporters that Soren was admitted to the Jamshedpur hospital, where doctors found blood clotting in the brain. "We are preparing to airlift him to Delhi. I am constantly in touch and monitoring his condition," he added.

Ansari said he was constantly monitoring his condition. "I pray to God for his speedy recovery. I am taking feedback on his health every moment. At present, Minister Ramdas Soren has been taken to Tata Motors Hospital in Jamshedpur. From there, he will be airlifted to Delhi in a short while," he said.

Ramdas Soren, one of the senior leaders of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, represents the Ghatsila Assembly segment. When Champai Soren joined the BJP, Hemant Soren made him a minister in his previous cabinet, projecting him as a big leader of Kolhan. After the 2024 election results, he was made a minister again.

Read More

On Backfoot, Jharkhand Naxalites Instigating Villagers Against Government

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JHARKHAND MINISTERRAMDAS SORENMINISTER INJUREDJMMMINISTER AIRLIFTED

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Battleground: Bengal's Daughter Tamanna And Her Whizzed Out Birthday Wish For A Hairclip

Beyond Calcium: Why Magnesium Deserves A Spot In Every Indian’s Daily Health Regimen

New Life, New Hopes Away From Naxalism and Wild Animals: Relocated Palamu Villagers Breathe Free

Simple Daily Habits To Age Without Any Injectables On Your Face, And It Will Cost You Less Than Your Morning Latte

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.